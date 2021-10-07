Tarleton treks to Lake Travis for team building adventures

The Lakeside Lodge is a 520 square foot cabin win one private queen sized bed and a loft with two queen size beds and a fold twin size bed. The Lakeside Lodge overlooks Lake Travis is stocked with a kitchen, full bathroom, flat screen television and outdoor picnic area.

The Lake Travis Zipline Adventures course is located 30 minutes away from Leander, Texas at 14529 Pocahontas Trail, Volente, Texas. Lake Travis Zipline Adventures prides itself on its core values of safety first, family first. Known as the fastest and longest zipline in Texas, Lake Travis Adventures has a wide variety of attractions for adventure seekers. There are a total of five lines included in their three hour guided zipline tour.

Currently, their rates start at $129. This package includes all necessary equipment, boat transportation and rehydration options throughout the tour. The package also includes all day access to the lakefront property where guests can play games, relax in hammocks and utilize the picnic area. This family-friendly adventure site has a number of activities for all guests to utilize and enjoy.

“Lake Travis has a wonderful atmosphere and loads of fun things to do such as hiking, entertainment and dining. Not to mention we’re not too far from Austin, Texas so if you’re in town, make sure to stop by and check out the ziplines and our famous bats under Congress Avenue Bridge,” Hannah Durnell said.

Lake Travis offers a number of fun activities for groups, solo visitors and corporate events.

The three hour guided zipline tour is a five line course that oversees Lake Travis and the Texas Hill country. As guests hike from line to line, they will be accompanied by a trained tour guide who will give information about the tour while also helping with transportation from one line to the next.

Once a month, the Lake Travis Zipline Adventures offers midnight ziplining. The trip begins by boat ride to Zipline Island at sunset. There, guests can ride down the five lines with glow sticks provided by the facility.

“Lake Travis offers many amenities such as kayaking, paddle boarding and there are even fishing opportunities. Having grown up around Lake Travis all my life, I highly recommend making a trip out there. As far as sight-seeing around Austin goes, I think it is one of the prettier places to sit back and relax with friends and family,” JTAC creative editor Alina Rangel said.

The Tarleton State University Campus Recreation department hosted a Lake Travis Zipline Adventures trip from Oct.1 through Oct. 3. The trip was open to all Tarleton students for the price of $60 per attendee. This fee included all gear and equipment, food and transportation to the tour site.

“Each semester Outdoor Pursuits offers a variety of trips but it often changes. I try to pick places and activities that I feel would grab the most students’ attention. Trips have ranged from day hikes to week-long skiing in Colorado,” Assistant Director of Aquatics & Outdoor Pursuits, Colin Sandefur said.

Adventure experiences like Lake Travis Zipline Adventures bring students together while also teaching how to better use and implement communication skills as well as leadership skills. Students that attend build lifelong relationships and friendships.

“Speaking in a more generic sense, a lot of our trips are overnight and therefore we spend a good amount of time hanging out and really getting to know students. Often finding similarities in hobbies with participants. There have even been a couple of instances where participants have met on a trip and eventually ended up in a relationship together,” Sandefur said.

For more information about Lake Travis Zipline Adventures and all offered amenities, visit www.ziplaketravis.com/.