Immigration expulsion at a high in Texas

More than 6,000 Haitians and other various migrants have been deported or otherwise removed from an encampment in Del Rio, Texas.

A “challenging and heartbreaking situation,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

He further explained the dangers in these persons traveling to find freedom in America.

“If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned. Your journey will not succeed, and you will be endangering your life and your family’s life,” Mayorkas stated.

According to AP News, Mexico has been busing these Haitian migrants from Ciudad Acuna to areas of asylum. They then later fly them back to their home countries.

There have also been sightings of people on horseback who appear to have whips in their hands. It was rumored on social media that they had been rounding up the people by the river between Ciudad Acuña and Del Rio, but this was promptly shut down by Mayorkas. He stated that the agents on horseback were not using whips but had reins that were very long to control their horses.

One of the many concerns in this event is that the law enforcement of Del Rio is now having issues being able to identify if people are smugglers or migrants.

With this being said, there have also been many immigrants that have been released into the United States with a contract stating they will go to an immigration office within the next 60 days

This outcome makes life easier for the border patrol office and allows more immigrants to come into America. This has sped up the process substantially and is making big moves for these migrants.

600 homeland security employees including the United States Coast Guard have been dispatched to Del Rio to further assist in the effort of bringing migrants into the country or relocating them back to their countries of origin. Mayorkas also has been pushing for the Defense Department to get involved in the situation. In what could be the largest-scale expulsions of migrants and refugees in the United States in the last few decades.

So far the largest number recorded of migrants on the bridge in Del Rio was 14,872 on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Currently, the most recent form of authority that has been adopted to deal with said instances was passed in March of 2020, to allow migrants to be removed immediately from the United States without an opportunity to seek asylum from deportation.

This has only been changed by President Biden. According to Biden, unaccompanied children can no longer be deported. However, he left the rest of Trump’s plan in place.

With that being said any Haitians or other migrants who do not get expelled are subject to the original immigration laws that do allow them to seek asylum as one of their rights whilst standing in the United States

Therefore, migrants are more likely to find freedom if they are with a young child rather than alone.

The United States has been back and forth with Mexico about their citizens coming into the country for many years. Immigration numbers have been high before, but this is the most rapid expulsion the United States has seen in some time.

The United States has an agreement with Mexico that states immigrants from their country can be sent back to their homelands.

Although they have stated that they will not take immigrants from other countries like Haiti. Instead, they have been sending them back to their countries of origin as well. Local Mexican authorities have even been reaching out to the states for help in these matters.

Following the 2010 earthquake, many Haitian homes were destroyed. Alongside that, the 2016 summer Olympics put many of the natives out of work. As a result of these drastic changes, Haitians are looking for better lives in safer areas.

Along with the assassination of their President Jovehel Moïse, the Haitian community is afraid. Due to the fear of returning home for various reasons, Mayorkas has granted temporary legal status to those who have been in the United States since July 29 or earlier.

For more information follow AP News on their website for daily updates. https://apnews.com/article/immigration-united-states-texas-el-paso-del-rio-3a8146cbcb47b9df7a31a19594df3ec6