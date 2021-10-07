Dr. Sherri Benn named inaugural VP for Diversity

On Sept. 17, the President of Tarleton State University, Dr. James Hurley, sent out a campus wide email. This email referred to Dr. Sherri Benn, our new Vice President of diversity, inclusion, and international programs.

“At Tarleton she will lead the Joe R. and Dr. Teresa Lozano Long Office of Diversity, Inclusion and International Programs, supporting students from almost three dozen countries, 43 states and 228 Texas counties. She will help create policies, programs and events that celebrate and embrace the entire Tarleton family,” the email stated.

Dr. Sherri Benn holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s in education administration from Texas State University. She earned her PhD in higher education administration at UT Austin.

Dr. Benn came from Texas State University, holding 20 years of experience. She began serving her many years in the Dean of Students office. She served as an adjunct faculty member for eight years, and during these years progressed to current role as assistant VP for diversity.

This program will become effective on Oct. 11. There was an interview conducted with President Dr. Hurley, where he gave a brief explanation about Dr. Benn and answered many different questions on how he feels about this new engagement.

“We are really impressed and really pleased,” stated Dr. Hurley.

“We had an open forum where anybody at the University could have attended and listened. We had the three finalists that came out to campus, she was unanimous with every group. She was unanimous with the students that met with her, she was unanimous with the executive cabinet. Every group had an opportunity to meet each of the three candidates; she was clearly the number one candidate,” Dr. Hurley stated.

“She stood out, one, because of her experience. Her knowledge of diversity and equity and inclusion and student success, right? She had so many examples of how she has led students through very difficult times and very prosperous times. So, when you have that level of expertise it is really good to be able to steal someone like her away. You know, Texas state has almost 40,000 students, they are one of the largest schools in the state. So, to be able to attract someone of her caliber, it speaks volumes of Tarleton.”

“She could have gone to a lot of other places because of her experience and knowledge. She saw something very special in Tarleton. She saw a growing, vibrant university that she wanted to be a part of. She also just has this way of dealing with people in a manner that’s collegial, she’s not controversial. She wants to work through problems in a unique way.”

The conversation carried on, and Dr. Hurley was asked what he believed the new VP will bring to Tarleton State in the future years.

“First and foremost, she brings a tremendous passion for student success- all students. And here is what she will quickly remind folks when she shows up, because she leads the initiative of diversity, equity, and inclusion- that means all. All means all. She will represent all students. She is going to represent you, a white student, just as much as she is going to represent a student of color. That is because she believes that student success is predicated upon every single student’s needs being met,” Dr. Hurley stated.

“She is going to bring a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge around programs. How can we enhance programs and launch programs that will get students more involved not only on the campus, but inside of their academic division to think about how we can be better members of society, how we can be better colleagues, how we can be better friends to one another.”

Due to Dr. Benn’s past, she has a lot of experience behind her before coming here to Tarleton, So Dr. Benn will be able to better our University in the upcoming years.

“30 plus percent of our students now are non-white, and that numbers growing. So, how do we build programs around getting all of our students connected? She is about providing avenues, opportunity, access, and being that connector. I told her, One of her primary responsibilities here as our inaugural VP for DUI is to be Chief connector- connecting faculty, connecting students, connecting staff, connecting community. We have got to do better in being able to reach the community and regional needs, and that means serving our Hispanic speaking families that are not only first generation, but first to America,” Dr. Hurley said.

“Dr. Benn’s office will be in the Student Center. She will have her own office suite on the top floor, we call that the second floor, of the Thompson Student Center. So right above Momma T’s office, or the food court area, she will be up there. She’s going to be very accessible. She is out, she is visible, and you will see Dr. Benn often. And that’s what I wanted, I wanted someone that would replicate my vision for being student centric, but also being accessible- being out with students,” stated President Hurley.