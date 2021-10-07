A student scorned following $5 library charge

You are drowning in homework, so you book a library study room.

You book from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. and arrive exactly at 8 p.m. so you check in and get issued the rule clipboard. You then get comfortable in your private room with some friends and a few snacks.

From there you start on your homework, and you work until you can’t possibly work anymore. You look at the time, and it happens to be 11 p.m. so you grab your clipboard and scurry back to the front desk with an open backpack and arms full of notes and overdue assignments.

You turn your clipboard in at exactly 11:01 p.m., and you head off for the night thinking everything is good. But you were wrong.

The next morning, you receive an email from library services informing you that you were charged an overdue fee for your study room the night before.

When booking the room, you noticed the paragraph that stated you could get charged a late fee for overdue materials, but you were literally a minute late. Is there not a grace period? Why are you being charged overdue fees for taking time to put in your education?

The library now charges late fees for any amount of time over in the private rooms. Each student will be charged five dollars for every hour that the clipboard is not returned to the front desk.

Now I know what you are thinking, how could you ever stay over that long if someone is booked after you? The simple answer, you cannot. If another student has a room booked after you, you will be asked to leave the room, even if you have already been charged the late fee.

What is even more baffling, is when submitting the booking to reserve a room, there is not a notification informing a student of possible late fees. The only stated terms of use are “Terms of use: Food and drinks with open containers are not allowed in this space (drinks with lids are permitted). Patrons will be asked to leave if found violating this rule.”

Now this brings the question, why are there late fees, and why is the student not notified when booking the room? A library employee could simply knock on the door and ask you to leave if you have lost track of your time and are still present in the room.

Students get deep in their work sometimes, and it is easy to lose track of time, especially if the student is “in their zone.”

Unfortunately, students are being penalized because they are overstaying their time in a private room that is designed to increase productivity and allow quiet study time.

“The Dick Smith Library provides various spaces to meet your study and meeting needs. These areas include quiet spaces, first-come, first-served study rooms, collaboration tables, and reservable study and meeting rooms,” according to the Tarleton State University website.

They have various room settings, all seating different numbers of people. Beginning with the multipurpose room which seats around 46 people with tables and 70 without tables. From there, the training center can hold up to 133 people. The two collaboration rooms as well as the practice presentation room can hold up to six people.

With this being said, there are a variety of rooms for any student’s needs. But there will be a late fee attached to your account if your clipboard is turned in past your allotted time even if that time is only a minute over. In any case, if the student is charged an overdue fee, it will be added on through Texan bill pay, and the student will be notified via email.

I personally believe that library late fees should not be allowed. Students should be able to study and use their resources without being charged fees. Students already pay thousands of dollars worth of tuition, with that being said, library late fees for something as small as overstaying time in a private study room, where they spend their time studying should not be a thing. Some students dedicate their time to their education since they spend so much money on it, they would like to get their money’s worth. Not be penalized for utilizing their resources that help them become successful.