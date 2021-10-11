Time to show your Pride for the annual drag show

The Office of Diversity, Inclusion, and International Programs is hosting their fifth annual drag show

Hold onto your wigs because some of these performers are coming to town dressed in gowns.

Tarleton State University is hosting their annual drag show Oct. 12, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event is hosted by the Joe R. and Dr. Teresa Lozano Long Office of Diversity Inclusion, and International Programs (ODIIP) and Tarleton Activities Board (T.A.B) in the ballrooms of the Barry B. Thompson Student Center. This event was created to celebrate human diversity and self-expression.

Drag shows, or the first instances of drag, started in the theatrical community in Europe during the 16 and 17 centuries as a way for men to impersonate women in women’s roles as women were not allowed to be actors in the performances.

The word drag refers to the way the costumes and outfits the men wore dragged on the ground. Throughout these theatrical performances, drag became a phenomenon. It became a way for men and women to express a different side of themselves and helped bring awareness to the early LGBTQ+ community.

One of the most well known examples of drag is the American TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race. The show started in 2009, has 13 seasons currently and is hosted by RuPaul Andre Charles.

“ODIIP loves hosting this show with our partners in T.A.B. It’s an important opportunity to explore gender presentation outside of norms we are accustomed to, and creates a welcoming space for people who want to learn more about LGBTQ+ culture as well as members of the LGBTQ+ community,” Student Development Specialist, Emily VanKirk said.

ODIIP, or the Office of Diversity, Inclusion, and International Programs , is a branch of the Division of Student Affairs that works to advocate and celebrate the underrepresented populations of students, LGBTQ+ community, and international students of the Tarleton campus.

Programs such as the Tarleton Ally Program, helps support members of the LGBTQ+ community, and the Beautiful Outspoken Ladies of Diversity (B.O.L.D.) program.ODIIP helps all groups and walks of life. The staff of ODIIP include the Director, Tiburcio Lince, and the Assistant Director, Suzanne McDonald. The two Graduate Assistants are Karen Aho and Kennedy Onuam and Student Specialist Emily VanKirk. This talented team is working very hard to put on a wonderful show and celebrate drag. The annual drag show is an opportunity to see different drag queens and kings perform. When asked what students can expect when watching the drag show, VanKirk replied.

“Fun performances from a diverse cast, educational resources about the history of drag, and a question and answers with the performers,” VanKirk said.

The event lasts from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and it is open to all Tarleton students. There are going to be performances from various drag queens and kings and at the end of the show, a winner for drag king and drag queen will be announced.

The annual drag shows have been going on for about 5 years since 2017. The first two drag shows were not hosted by ODIIP, but by independent performers putting on a show. Although the advocacy and support of the LGBTQ+ community has stayed the same throughout the years.

“We encourage students to share their own versions of drag and celebrate all of their multifaceted identities,” VanKirk said.

The annual Drag Show is an opportunity for people of the LGBTQ+ community to express themselves and to celebrate the drag community and its impact on the modern LGBTQ+ community. It is also an opportunity for a night of fun and to watch some amazing drag queen and king performances hosted by ODIIP.

For more sources on the Drag Show and Drag History go to https://calendar.tarleton.edu/diversity/event/86658-tarleton-drag-showndar https://www.bbc.co.uk/bitesize/articles/zbkmkmn

https://texansync.tarleton.edu/event/7472040

https://www.vh1.com/shows/rupauls-drag-race

https://rupaulsdragrace.fandom.com/wiki/RuPaul