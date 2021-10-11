Texans regroup following unsuccessful weekend

Texan football had an uneventful game this past weekend as they traveled to Richmond, Kentucky to play Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 2.

This was the Texan’s first time playing Eastern Kentucky.

The Texan’s only points of the night came from the first quarter when Kicked, Adrian Guzman, kicked a field goal, giving the Texans 3 points. Making the score 3-0.

However, the Texan’s lead did not last long due to Eastern Kentucky, EKU, scoring a touchdown. Sophomore quarterback, Parker McKinney, completed a 30-yard run into the endzone. At the end of the first quarter, EKU was in the lead with a score of 3-7.

The only points that came from the second quarter were from EKU freshman kicker, Patrick Nations. This brought the score at the end of the first half to 3-10, EKU.

The second half followed similar to the first with EKU’s Nation’s kicking another field goal to rack up 3 more points.

In the final quarter, EKU finished off the game with sophomore linebacker, Eli Hairston intercepting Tarleton’s ball and running into the endzone. This ended the game with Eastern Kentucky winning 3-20.

The Texan’s next game will be against Dixie State in St. George, Utah on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m. Texan fans can stream this game through ESPN+ or listen live through the Tarleton Sports Network app or website.

Tarleton State University Volleyball faced off against Sam Houston Volleyball but the cards were not in the Texan’s favor. Tarleton played the Sam Houston Bearkats on Thursday, Sept. 30, in Huntsville, Texas in Bearkat territory.

The Texans went four sets with the Bearkats but were only able to win one out of four sets. The scores were, 17-25 Bearkats, 12-25 Bearkats, 26-24 Texans and 21-25 Bearkats.

This was the Texan’s first time playing the Bearkats in volleyball before.

The Texan’s luck did not improve over the weekend. The Texans played Stephen F. Austin on Saturday, Oct. 2, in Nacogdoches, Texas. This game was a blowout for Stephen F. Austin.

The Texans went three sets with Stephen F. Austin but weren’t able to win one. The Scores being 23-25, SFA, 16-25, SFA, and 17-25, SFA.

The Texans have played Stephen F. Austin once before in January of 2021; that game went four sets with the Texans winning one and SFA winning three.

The Texans will play at home today in the volleyball gym in wisdom gym at 6 p.m.

The women’s golf team has also had a recent run-in with Sam Houston. Last week the Texans played at the Huntsville Toyota Bearkat Invitational in Huntsville, Texas on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 27 and 28.

The Texans took home 11 place which was an improvement from their first tournament two weeks before when they took home 14 place.