Volleyball gears up for battle against Prairie View A&M Panthers

The Tarleton Texans Volleyball team will play two home games this week. The Texans will battle it out against the Prairie View A&M Panthers today, Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. in Wisdom gym in the volleyball gym. The Texans last played the Panthers in February of 2021. The Texans beat the Panthers after a three-set game. During the first set, the Texan beat the Panthers 25-18. In the second set, the Texans beat the Panthers 25-22. The Texans won the third and final set 25-15. The Texans won the game 3-0.

The second game this week will be on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. in Wisdom gym in the volleyball gym against the Abilene Christian Wildcats. The Texans have not played the Wildcats since 2012 after the Texans beat the Wildcats 3-1 after a four-set match.

Tarleton fans can listen and watch the live stats of these games through the Tarleton Sports Network app or the Tarleton Sports Network website.

The following week the Texans will play in Abilene, Texas at Teague Special Events Center. The first game will be on Friday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. against California Baptist University. The Texans last played California Baptist in February of 2022. California Baptist came out victorious after a 4- set match, winning 3-1.

The Texans will play the Dixie State Trailblazers on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m. in Abilene, Texas at Teague Special Events Center. The Texans last played the Trailblazers in March of 2021, the Texans lost 0-3.

The following week, the Texans will play another home game against Incarnate Word on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m. in Stephenville, at Wisdom Gym in the volleyball gym.

The Texans played Incarnate Word this season in September. The Texans won after a four-set game with a 3-1 win.