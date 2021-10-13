Raiders head coach quits after email scandal

The NFL Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, Jon Gruden, resigned on Monday Oct. 11. Gruden resigned right after the press had revealed past emails that Gruden had sent over a seven-year period that involved racist, homophobic and misogynistic matters.

Gruden resigned after “reports emerged of him using homophobic, racist and misogynistic language in emails while he worked as an ESPN analyst,” CNN reporter, Steve Almasy said.

“Critics [have demanded that] Gruden be fired [ever] since [Friday Oct. 8 when] The Wall Street Journal reported that [Gruden] used racially insensitive language to describe NFL Players Association executive director, DeMaurice Smith in a 2011 email.”

A few days later, On Monday Oct. 11, The New York Times explained that Gruden had sent more emails which had sexist and homophobic matters involved. The majority of these inappropriate emails were sent to “Bruce Allen” who was the Washington football team’s president before he was fired in “December of 2019,” according to Almasy for CNN.

“On Friday[ Oct. 8, NFL] spokesman, Brian McCarthy, [announced]: ‘The email from Jon Gruden denigrating DeMaurice Smith is appalling, abhorrent and wholly contrary to the NFL’s values. We condemn the statement and regret any harm that its publication may inflict on Mr. Smith or anyone else,’’ according to Almasy for CNN.

Gruden responded on Sunday, Oct. 10, saying, “All I can say is that I’m not a racist.’ He added: ‘I can’t tell you how sick I am. I apologize again to De Smith, but I feel good about who I am and what I’ve done my entire life. I apologize for the insensitive remarks. I had no racial intentions with those remarks at all.”

The Raiders’ “assistant head coach, Rich Bisaccia”, will take over as interim head coach for the time being, according to the Raiders”.