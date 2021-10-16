Lone+Star+Firework+Festival+expected+to+go+off+with+a+bang

This Saturday, Oct. 16 will be the debut of the Lone Star firework festival. This event is in need of Texan volunteers.

To volunteer, click the link in the bio of the Tarleton Serves Instagram page @tarleton_serves. This event is a charity event for Foster’s Home for Children in Stephenville, Texas. Volunteers do not have to be members of Tarleton Serves to volunteer.

All proceeds for this event will go to Sherwood and MyrtieFoster’s Home for Children in Stephenville. Tarleton Serves will need volunteers for this event from the late afternoon into the night; 2:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.