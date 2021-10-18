Tarleton Sports is all over The WAC’s “Player of the Week” lineup

The Western Athletic Conference, WAC, announced their players of the week today and Tarleton was all over it.

The WAC Football Offensive Player of the Week was Tarleton’s Wide Receiver, J.F. Thomas. Thomas is a senior, kinesiology major from Dallas, TX. He started playing for Tarleton during his sophomore year in 2018. This past weekend, Thomas secured his player of the week position after he scored a touchdown after a 30-yard pass that he received from Duncan in the endzone.

“Thomas had his best game of the season with six catches for 169 yards and a touchdown. It’s his first 100-yard game in two years, his first since Oct. 12, 2019, at Eastern New Mexico,” according to Tarleton Sports.

However, Thomas wasn’t the only one who received a WAC player of the week title.

Tarleton Kicker, Adrian Guzman also received a WAC Football Special Teams Player of the Week title. Freshman, Civil Engineering major, Adrian Guzman, was given the special teams player of the week title after this past weekend’s win against Dixie State. Guzman scored two 37-yard field goals this weekend, which is what got him his WAC title.

“He tied his season-high for field goal makes in a game, with the 37-yarders new season-highs. The freshman has seven field goal makes to his name this year, second-most in the WAC,” according to Tarleton Sports.

The last of Tarleton’s WAC player of the week recipients is volleyball player Carmen Kinsey. Carmen Kinsey is a senior, Communications major, an outside hitter from Norman, OK. Kinsey was deemed Offensive Player of the Week . She started playing for Tarleton during her freshman year in 2018.

“[Kinsey’s] week was highlighted by a 17-kill outing in a four-set victory over Abilene Christian on Saturday. Against the Wildcats, Kinsey posted a .500 hitting percentage to account for 4.5 points per set,” according to Tarleton Sports.