Homecoming Heartthrobs

Michelle and Collyn have been tigether for 11 years and married for seven. They have two children together and continue to keep tradition alive by being true Texan fans.

Each year, freshmen get to experience the magic that is convocation. Although it seems like just another candle lighting ceremony, convocation is a time for students to establish what they want to accomplish in their four years at Tarleton State University. Many have goals to graduate early while others simply want to attend every party on campus. One common goal that is typically shared by the masses is the desire to find a soulmate within the time spent on campus. For Tarleton Alumni, Collyn and Michelle Damerau, finding a soulmate on campus was more than a dream, it was a reality.

On Oct. 20, 2021, Tarleton alumni, Collyn Damerau responded to the “You know you went to Tarleton when” Facebook account and shared which Tarleton homecoming tradition was his favorite and why. His response could melt even the Grinch’s heart.

“I’ll go first, mine is Beating of the Drum because that night, at 2 a.m., my first time getting to beat the drum was also the night I fell in love with my beautiful bride of 7 years,” Collyn shared.

Michelle Damerau is not only a Tarleton alumni but she is also an instructor and contest coordinator in the college of agriculture.

“We met at 2 a.m. at the Beating of the Drum. We were beating the drum with his floor at Hunewell. It was really cold so he gave me his jacket. I called it a marshmallow jacket because it was very puffy. It started to rain and after we got done beating the drum, he walked me to my dorm in Legacy and he gave me a kiss. Ever since then, we have lived together, we’ve been married for seven years, dated for 11 years and we have two kids. He’s my best friend,” Michelle Damerau said.

This love story is not only every Tarleton student’s dream but it shows how impactful Tarleton traditions truly are. With that being said, continue attending events this week! Who knows, you might just find your soulmate.