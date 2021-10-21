Calling all the monsters! Show us your Halloween spirit! The JTAC is hosting its first annual Halloween Costume Contest! We would love to see everyone in their scariest, funniest, or most festive costumes. To participate, direct message picture entries to @thejtac1919 on Instagram before midnight on Halloween night. Three winners will be chosen by the JTAC editor team. The first place winner will receive a secret JTAC prize, second and third place winners will receive custom certificates. All winners will be featured on @thejtac1919’s Instagram story. Winners will be announced on Nov. 1, at 5 p.m. Enter if you dare!