Calling all the monsters

Congratulations Texans! The JTAC hosted its very first Halloween Costume Contest and it was a great success! We are very excited to announce this year’s winners chosen by the JTAC editor staff. The editors have separated the winners into categories: cutest costume, most creative costume, and most dynamic duo. Maddie Eakin , dressed as a mime, won the cutest costume award. Emma Bielamowiczc, dressed as Post Malone, won most creative costume. Last but not least, Robin Flatt and Natalie Herring, dressed as Velma & Daphne, won as the most dynamic duo. Winners stop by The Source in the Thompson Student Center to claim your prize. We would like to thank everyone who participated in our contest and to join us again next year as we continue our newest JTAC tradition!