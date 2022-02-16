Taking+on+the+pressure

On Thursday, Jan .20, the women’s basketball team traveled to Riverside, California to compete against California Baptist University, home of the Lancers.

The Lancers proved to be the Texans toughest battle yet.

Despite their never-ending battle, the Texans were unsuccessful in their fight against the Lancers and were beaten 85-69.

Although the Texans fell short, they progressively showed improvement in their offense all throughout the game.

Putting up 18 points and averaging 11 points per game, freshman Lyana Dorsey led the purple offensively as well as fellow senior guard, Malaya Kendrick making 16 points.

Doubling the Lancers 14-7 in the first couple of minutes of the game, the Texans were soon falling five points behind going into half time.

From there it was nothing but three point shots for the Lancers resulting in their victory.

The following Saturday on Jan. 22, the Tarleton Texans traveled from Riverside, California to Seattle, Washington to face off against Seattle University, home of the Redhawks.

The Texans used their confidence that they had in their offense from their previous game, and put it to work against the Redhawks.

Tarleton beat Seattle 57-56 in a nail biting overtime, with an inbound pass by graduate student, Jurnee President to senior, Malaya Kendrick making the game winning jump shot.

With eight seconds remaining on the clock, the buzzer-beating shot gave the Tarleton Texans a sweet victory turning the red paint in the gym purple.

The Texans will return home to face off against Chicago State, home of the Cougars, on Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. in Wisdom Gym.

For more information about game schedules and ticket sales for the women’s basketball team, visit tarletonsports.com/sports/womens-basketball.