Black+excellence+in+the+music+industry

KXTR The Planet’s EJ White and Morgan Rhodes represent black excellence in the music production industry.

EJ White is a 21-year old communications major from Frisco, Texas. He is the hip-hop music director at KXTR and plans to pursue a career as a sports broadcaster or on-air talk show host.

“My favorite part of my job is being able to listen to music that I enjoy. Music has been a huge part of my life, whether it’s being therapeutic for me, or if I’m just relaxing. I am extremely passionate about God and all the blessings that He has given me, without Him I wouldn’t be where I am today,” White said.

Morgan Rhodes is also a 21-year old communications major. She is the event promotion coordinator and radio personality at KXTR. Rhodes hosts three radio shows: Find Your Boo, Underground, and a general talk show where she talks about a variety of things like the weather and celebrities. Find Your Boo is a match-making station and Underground is a station where she helps artists from the Dallas, Fort Worth, and Houston areas get discovered.

“I plan on moving to Washington D.C to be a radio personality there, I’ve always wanted to be like Tom Joyner or my favorite; Angela Yee,” Rhodes stated.

Rhodes also writes short stories and is working on a podcast named Thick and Thicker. She plans to create a show like Eastern Rae’s “Awkward Black Girl.”

“Being black and going to a predominately white institution can be a little uncomfortable, especially if you’re not used to it, but this story and how the JTAC is shining the light on black people at this school is extremely inspiring and we should continue to do that,” White stated.

Black Excellence can be found outside of the month of February, while it is important to recognize and honor the contributions and history of the Black community, it is not limited to one month.

“Black is beautiful, bold, and innovative,” Rhodes stated.