A spotlight on black excellence

From prominent leaders like Barack Obama to lesser known figureheads like writer Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, members of the black community have paved the way for years to come.

A few of the most used inventions were created by black men and women. In 1885, Sarah Goode was the first black woman to receive a U.S. patent. In 1923, Garrett Morgan invented the stoplight. In 1960, Frederick M. Jones invented thermostat control. The list of everyday items contributed by members of the black community is endless.

In today’s society, women like Kamala Harris, the first black woman to be the Vice President of the United States, are setting the bar high for other black men and women within the black community.

Today’s leaders are scientists like Dr. Kizzmekia S. Corbett, lead scientist on the Moderna vaccine team. Others are writers and poets like Amanda Gormam, the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history.

Here at Tarleton State University, the student population is made up of roughly 6% of African American students. That 6% consists of athletes, writers, photographers, artists, musicians and many more.

Inspirational figureheads like Vice President for Diversity Dr. Sherri Benn, and Director of Student Involvement Lathes Towns are constantly creating a cultural atmosphere for black students to excel in. Students like Eric White, Morgan Rhodes and Markel Clark (better known as DJ Kel) are all using their various talents to enrich the black community. The legacy that these Tarleton State staff and students are creating will be engraved in Tarleton State history for years to come.

Members of the black community have paved the way in the past, the present and are on their way to shape the future. A

Self love is like a well, what you want to give to others is your overflow. When you love yourself you can then overflow into others. That’s what you can sparkle the world with. – Dr. Sherri Benn