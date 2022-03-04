Think+green+this+spring

With spring around the corner, why not welcome the season with an indoor garden? Starting an indoor garden is easy and inexpensive. It also provides numerous mental and emotional health benefits.

According to Affinity Health Corp, the bacterium in plant soil, Mycobacterium, triggers the release of serotonin which reduces feelings of anxiety and depression. Additionally, plants have shown to boost productivity and creativity levels.

A recent research project conducted by the University of Michigan showed that keeping plants in your workspace can increase concentration and improve memory retention by 20 percent. Plants have a calming effect. Multiple studies have proven that keeping plants indoors can reduce physiological and psychological stress. Having plants in your living space can also greatly reduce toxins in the air by absorbing the toxic substances such as formaldehyde, benzene, and other man-made pollutants.

Getting started is a simple process, here’s what you’ll need:

Containment. Luckily, there is no need to spend any money. You can make a planter out of everyday household items. For example, you can use old soda or coffee cans, bottles, or milk jugs. Let your creativity take over! Soil. Seeds/bulbs. If you are impatient like me, you may want to purchase transplants and skip the slow growing process. H-E-B often has succulents and herbs like lavender and lemon thyme available under $5. Water Sunlight.

Once you have these supplies, you may start gardening. Place one to two inches of soil into your container, create an even plane and scatter the seeds, or place your transplant over the soil. Gently cover the seeds, or your transplant, with a thin layer of soil and lightly water. Place your container in a sunny spot or under grow lights. Water your soil every few days, or when dry. You should expect to see growth within a week or two. Enjoy!

Gardening may seem intimidating and many people often fear they do not have a green thumb. However, there are hundreds of low maintenance plants and beginner’s plants to choose from with many benefits to your health.

Here are some examples of low maintenance plants that are typically under $5:

Lavender: Relieves stress and anxiety and its scent can freshen your home. Aloe vera: Purifies the air. The gel from an aloe vera has many medicinal properties and skin benefits. Basil: Has positive effects on blood pressure, mood, and stress levels. Snake plant: Purifies air and is effective against allergies. Golden Devil’s Ivy: Helps remove formaldehyde and high levels of dust.

Do some research, there are thousands of possibilities that can suit you. If you’re looking for a hobby, a way to spice up your room or simply something to benefit your mental health, I encourage you to give indoor gardening a try!