Your social media is fueling your depression

Have you ever found yourself setting your phone down to take a break from social media, and then picking it right back up? It’s an addiction. An article by McLean Health said that there was a study done by Pew Research that found that social media is used by “69% of adults and 81% of teens.”

We always want to be in the know about who is doing what and have the latest tea on social media frenzies. While social media can be fun and give us a sense of belonging, it can also take a toll on our mental health.

When using social media, we can make our lives look like whatever we want.

We scroll and scroll until we look up and half of our day is gone. We see this person on vacation, someone getting married, and someone else buying their first house. When we see all of the good things happening to everyone else, we begin to compare our lives to theirs.

We compare our bodies, makeup, and our outfits to others. Before we know it, we are in this vicious cycle of wanting to be everyone but ourselves. The cycle creates a sense of depression and loneliness, and we try so hard to be like everyone else that we lose ourselves in the process. Social media can cause depression, anxiety, and loneliness.

If social media causes all of these mental health issues, why do we continue to idolize it? We want likes. We want acceptance. We crave validation. When we post, we want people to see us. We strive for all of the likes and for certain people to see our posts. However, the problem with that is that we base our self worth on the amount of likes we do or don’t receive. Social media has also taken away face-to-face interaction between people. This causes feelings of isolation because virtual interaction is way less fulfilling than in-person connection. The constant use of social media also causes sleep deprivation. Using social media for hours before bedtime engages our brain and does not allow for quality sleep.

There are many other options when it comes to spending your time, with some bearing health benefits. One way you can improve your mental and physical wellbeing is to take a dog on a walk from The Erath County Animal Shelter. Any person can go and pick out a dog and either walk them on-site at the shelter or take them elsewhere. The only stipulation is that you have to have the dog back by 6 PM. This is a great way to get away from social media and enjoy the wonderful scenery the outside has to offer. It is understandable that without social media one might feel as if they are missing out and are not up to date. However, taking a break from an endless cycle can be important for your wellbeing. Get in the habit of not checking your phone as soon as you wake up, or right before you go to sleep. I think in just doing that you might find you sleep better and start your day on a better note.

For more information on the effects of social media on mental health, you can visit https://www.mcleanhospital.org/essential/it-or-not-social-medias-affecting-your-mental-health