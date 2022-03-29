Owning and operating a business can pose a challenge for those that lack the financial support needed to open the doors of a new business.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the global pandemic caused the median gross domestic product to decline by 3.9% from 2019 to 2020. This was deemed the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.

According to an article published by Walden University, one of the biggest issues small businesses face is the lack of funds. However, Erath county has worked for a century to provide its residents with financial opportunities that increase and encourage economic growth.

“The Stephenville Economic Development Company, also known as STEDCO, has been around for nearly a century and has helped with the economic development in the area by bringing in companies like FMC and Saint Gobain also developing local businesses such as Outlaw Conversions,” Director of Operations at Tanglewood Medical Supplies, Case Horton, said.

Anyone interested in starting or furthering their business is eligible for the STEDCO grant. Currently, the grant amount is set at $25,000 and can be applied for online at www.jotform.com/form/213195372997065.

For more information about the STEDCO grant, contact Case Horton at [email protected]. Remember Texans, the first step to starting a business is putting yourself out there!