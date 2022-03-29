The Future is Future

By presidential proclamation, the month of March has been designated Women’s History Month to honor women’s contributions. The National Women’s History Alliance designates an annual theme for Women’s History Month. This year’s theme is “women providing healing, promoting hope” as “both a tribute to the ceaseless work of caregivers and frontline workers during this ongoing pandemic and also a recognition of the thousands of ways that women of all cultures have provided both healing and hope throughout history.”

While it is important to acknowledge the many influential women in history like Harriet Tubman, Frida Kahlo, Clara Barton, and many others, it is also important to appreciate the contributions and accomplishments of women today. For example, Kamala Harris is the first female Vice President of the United States and is ranked the highest female official in U.S. history. Megan Rapinoe, captain of the U.S. women’s soccer team uses her platform to advocate for various social causes such as equal pay, racial justice, and trans rights. In fact, following Rapinoe’s protest for equal pay, the U.S. Women’s National Team filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint over inequality in pay and reached a $24 million settlement last month. Simone Biles, American gymnast, was the first female to win three consecutive all-around titles and set the American record for most gold medals in a single Olympic game. She has won a total of 7 Olympic medals and 25 championship medals, ranking her the most decorated American female gymnast in history. Biles is a victim of sexual abuse and withdrew from the team for the sake of her mental health. However, it was not a surrender, she advocates the acknowledgement of the importance of mental health and is considering returning in 2024.

This women’s history month, I encourage you to reflect on and appreciate the contributions of women all over the world. I’d also like to add that it does not take making the headlines to be powerful and influential. The women I highlighted are inspirational; however, there are influential women all around us such as mothers, doctors, teachers, activists, counselors, etc. I encourage you to uplift a woman who’s made an impact on you or the community. Whether it be on a global scale or local scale, recognizing women’s contributions goes a long way. After all, the future is female.