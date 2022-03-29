Tennis ACEs 2022 season

The 2022 tennis season is well underway and the ladies of the Texan tennis team are seeing their hard work pay off. With only a handful of games left, the Texans sit with an overall record of 11-4, 4-1 at home and 4-3 away, putting them in first place in the Southwest Division of the WAC. While every member of the team brings a unique aspect to the table and has played a part in the success they have seen this season, one particular team member has played a huge role in leading the team to victory.

In her third season as a member of the Texan tennis team, Celia Vaudiau has really seen where hard work and dedication can lead you. The Junior from Blanzy, France currently holds a 13 game winning streak in singles matches. The previous record was a nine game win streak held by Martha Makantasi. The second closest winning streak title is held by Senior and returning Texan, Jemi Aguilar who has a five game winning streak this season. Vaudiau’s relentless effort has led her to receive the WAC Singles Athlete of the Week award on multiple occasions in the 2021-2022 season. The 13 game winning streak now holds the record for the longest winning streak by a Tarleton player in our time as a NCAA Division 1 school. Vaudiau also takes the title of best record, best winning streak and most wins in the WAC this season.

Although Vaudiau has had an incredible season so far, the team as a whole has accomplished a lot. Over this season, the WAC has given out awards for eight weeks. Throughout the eight weeks, on four occasions Tarleton has taken at least one of the two titles awarded and on several occasions have brought home both WAC awards for the week. Their current record of 11-4 is the best in the WAC. Out of the eight members on the team, seven members hold winning singles records and four members hold a winning streak of three plus matches. Out of the four losses this season, two of the losses came from Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

This year’s team members and the coaching staff have made incredible advances for Tarleton tennis and have done a phenomenal job at representing the worth ethic of a Texan and what it looks like to embody our core values on the court and off.