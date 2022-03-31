Gold Chain Cowboy rides into town

The official concert set list can be viewed in the Barry B. Thompson Center!

In preparation for the Larry Joe Taylor Festival, country music star, Parker McCollum will be giving students at Tarleton State University a free concert!

In a tweet he sent out on March 31, 2022, McCollum said, “The JTAC is tricking you. I will not really be coming to town. Like seriously why are you still reading? This is a joke!”

Haha Happy April Fool’s Day!

Please DM us @thejtac1919 if you actually fell for this! We truly apologize for fooling you.

Love,

The JTAC staff