Easter+Bunny+Surprise

Easter Sunday is right around the corner and the Easter Bunny is a staple part of this holiday for many families with young children. Rabbits can make wonderful pets, but proper research is vital if adoption is a possibility for your youngsters this holiday weekend. While a fun surprise, rabbits also come with a 10-12 year commitment. If this does not sound like the option for you, a chocolate bunny might be the better alternative.

Did you know 95% of “Easter bunnies” do not make it to age 1? (Texas Humane Legislation Network). Each year thousands of bunnies, chicks, and ducks are bought as Easter gifts only to be surrendered at shelters or abandoned. Some even purchase these animals for the sole purpose of being a prop for holiday photoshoots. According to the House Rabbit Society, rabbits have many health concerns in addition to being long term pets. Gi Stasis is a condition where rabbits suddenly stop eating and their body temperature rapidly falls to dangerous levels. This is one of the most common ailments rabbits can experience and when owning one it is almost a guarantee this will be experienced (House Rabbit Society).

In addition to having health problems, it is also important to factor in the cost before adopting. Rabbits need just as much care and attention as dogs, require immense patience, and can be more fearful as a result of being a prey animal (Texas Humane Legislation Network). When purchasing, it can be expected to spend anywhere from $35-$200+ on the actual rabbit alone depending on if you rescue one from a shelter or receive one from a breeder. From there, pet supplies including a brush, nail clippers, litter, tunnels, and more can be upwards of $300. In addition, monthly expenses including hay, treats, toys, and pellets can cost near $150 monthly which adds up to nearly $1,800 a year (The Bunny Lady).

On the flip side, rabbits can make affectionate, loving, and social pets. They can be house trained and tend to be quiet animals, which is good if noise is a concern for neighbors. They are incredibly clean animals and will not stink up your house, they spend a good amount of their day cleaning and grooming themselves (The Bunny Lady). As a result of their gentle and easy going nature they can be very good pets for children.

When purchasing any pet it is vital to do proper research before making the commitment, it is important not to get swept up in the excitement of a cute animal before ensuring you have the means to provide proper care for them. If you are in the market for an Easter Bunny this weekend, be sure to consider the cost, time, and commitment you will be making.