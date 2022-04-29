Small Business Spotlight: Little John’s Farmers Market

It is springtime and that means many fruits and vegetables are at their peak of freshness. Luckily, Stephenville has a farmer’s market operating year round to fulfill all of your produce needs.

Littlejohn Produce and Nursery is located at 513 W Lingleville Rd, Stephenville, TX 76401, just five minutes from the Tarleton State University campus.

The Littlejohn market is run in part by Sherri Littlejohn, they have “been in the produce business for 30 years, 21 of those being here in Stephenville,” Littlejohn says.

All of their produce is farmed and grown locally in Gustine, Texas and sold in season. Their best selling product, tomatoes, are sold year round for everyone to enjoy. A wide variety of items can be found in the gardening section, including garden seed plants, flowers, trees, shrubs, annuals, perennials, and so much more.

The meat market includes meat exclusively from Braveheart, which is premium quality Black Angus beef. Braveheart happens to be the first performance food group to use DNA based meat traceability. This process is utilized to ensure that the beef that customers are receiving is high quality Black Angus beef. When coming to the counter to purchase meat, Littlejohn gives customers the freedom to choose from a variety of anything they have at the counter, or the staff will make a custom cut of whatever is requested. Littlejohn has even provided bar-b-que at the Larry Joe Taylor festival for a number of years.

Attached to the market is a restaurant that serves what some might say is the “best food” in Stephenville with a 4.5 star rating on Facebook. Their best selling meal is the chicken fried steak. Opening hours are Monday-Saturday 9:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Catering is another asset this business brings to the table, from weddings to simple or complex charcuterie boards, Littlejohn is here for any catering needs. Make sure to stop by and support Stephenville’s local farmers market this spring and give the Littlejohn restaurant a try.