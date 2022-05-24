I take a potato chip… and eat it

Japanese comic books and graphic novels, commonly known as mangas, are usually aimed at adults and children. Many say that manga is the purest form of anime, as anime, Japanese film and television is typically based on an already popularized manga series. Like anime, manga ranges across broad genres from horror to sports. Manga is meant for everyone to enjoy.

Currently, one of the most popular manga genres aside from shonen, is known as seinen. Seinen is typically created for men of all ages. Nevertheless, simply because the manga genre is targeted for a specific gender does not mean only that gender can read or enjoy it.

As such, some of the most popular seinen manga are “Death Note,” “Berserk,” “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures,” and “Vinland Saga,” as recorded by screenrant.com. Unlike most genres like school life, isekai, and sports, the seinen genre is vast and can have any storyline. Therefore, the seinen genres vary from drama to medical.

One popular sub genre to seinen is comedy, which include titles namely, “Isekai Shikkaku,” a man who wants to commit a double suicide with his lover gets transported to another world, he then tries to find her to retry.

“The Unpopular Mangaka and the Helpful Onryo-san,” “Mysterious Girlfriend X,” and “New Normal.” “New Normal,” is set in a distant future where a pandemic, similar to the coronavirus, spreads around the world, so wearing a mask becomes the norm. However, the newest generation have had their mouths hidden behind masks with the exception of family their entire lives; which leads them to viewing them as genitals.

Another sub genre is drama. A few popular titles are “Arte,” “Hachigatsu Kokonoka Boku Wa Kimi Ni Kuwareru,” or Aug. 9 I will be eaten by you, “Master No Goshujin-sama,” or Master of Monsters, and “Kusuriya No Hitorigoto.”

“Kusuriya No Hitorigoto,” is about a young woman named Maomao who is put into servitude in the imperial palace. Maomao, fueled by her curiosity and knowledge from working in the redlight district and doctor/pharmacist, goes on to explain mysterious happenings in the palace.

Lastly, is romance, which includes stories such as, “Massacre Happy End.” This manga follows a high school student, Kusakabe Makoto, who has to work all day to raise money for his hospitalized sister’s treatment. Without help from his unemployed father and absentee mother, Makoto slaves away until he falls into despair when he learns she does not have long to live. Now Makoto has to reevaluate his beliefs to fight for his sister.

A few other romance-based mangas include “I love you, Miki!,” “A bouquet for an Ugly Girl,” “Toorigaki Ni One Point Advice Yankee,” and recently animated series, “Kaguya Wants to be Confessed to – The Geniuses’ War of Love and Brains.”

Although there are multiple sources to read manga, support the original authors or translators by buying through legitimate sources. Bookstores like Barnes & Noble, Half Price Books and public libraries are all great places to purchase mangas by their original authors. There are also online options like ComiXology, Crunchyroll and Shounen Jump. Remember manga reads from right to left instead of left to right!