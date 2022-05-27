Girls+gone+wild

If you are looking for a new show to binge-watch for the summer, I have one for you to try. The Netflix Original Series, Selling Sunset, is the perfect show for reality TV show lovers. This show is full of drama, pettiness, and a lot of money.

Selling Sunset made its debut on Netflix in March of 2019. It is based in Los Angeles, CA. The show is about a brokerage owned by twin brothers. They have real estate agents who help them run the agency and all agents happen to be women. These women are rich and very good at what they do. I am sure you can imagine the amount of arrogance that fills any room they walk into.

Christine is the villain in this show, or she at least seems to be. By the end of season one, she has made herself an enemy, and none of the other agents want to be around her. I do not want to spoil it too much, but all of the agents have life obstacles outside real estate and the show is full of their worldly drama.

The selling part of the show is actually very interesting. The agents all are working to sell multi-million dollar properties, some of which have been owned by celebrities. The viewers get a chance to see what it is like to live lavishly. The homes are absolutely stunning, and I enjoyed listening to the agents talk about the houses to their clients. Oh, and did I mention the money? What the house sells for and the commission the selling agent will make are always advertised on the screen while watching the show. Let me tell you… It is absolutely mind-blowing. I seriously wish I was making that kind of money.

While watching this, all I could do was laugh. Their drama is so serious to them, but I get a kick out of what they argue over. I remember thinking several times, “they cannot be serious right now…” There are two seasons of Selling Sunset, but I promise you will finish both seasons extremely fast. So, if you love reality TV, drama, and you love to get a laugh out of other people’s drama, Selling Sunset is definitely worth the watch!