Honey Bee Natural Foods officially opened a new location in Stephenville, Texas on September 15, 2021. The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce partnered with Honey Bee owners to hold an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 24. Carrol Wells opened the first Honey Bee Natural Foods location in Brownwood, TX and has been running it for 34 years.

Honey Bee Natural Foods is a family owned and operated health and wellness store that strives to provide their community with the best natural and organic products such as groceries, vitamins, essential oils, and supplements. Honey Bee Natural Foods offers a wide variety of brands for their customers including USDA products from Bluebonnet, Eurofarma, Natural Factors, Young Living, and more. Honey Bee strives to cater to needs for any lifestyle such as gluten-free or keto.

Carrol’s son in law, Chris Brothers, had been encouraging Carrol to open a new location of her successful store in order to serve the community at a wider reach. The previous store at their new location had closed down and Carrol decided to call and ask to see if the space was up for lease

Together, Carrol, Jen, and Chris decided to begin making full renovations to the inside of the store to brighten up the space and allow it to fit their style. Opening a second location allowed for Honey Bee Natural Foods to become more of a family affair. Jen Brothers, Carrol’s daughter, was the first employee to work at Honey Bee in Brownwood during her high school years and now works full time as an international logistics manager in mineral technologies while assisting in operations at the newly opened Honey Bee store with her husband, Chris.

Honey Bee Natural Foods can be found at 2187 W South Loop, Stephenville, TX and is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. If you are looking for a place that puts customers first and makes the effort to help find the right products, Honey Bee Natural Foods is the place for you.