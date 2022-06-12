The war on drugs

The epidemic of drug overdoses in the United States has been an issue for years and has only continued to get worse. From December 2020 to December 2021, 107,000 deaths were reported in relation to a drug overdose. These overdoses are induced by things like fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and opioids. The American Medical Association continues to make calls to action for policymakers to implement substance-abuse recovery programs.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a 15 percent increase in deaths related to drug overdoses. Many of the overdoses occurred in relation to fentanyl, which is being combined with other drugs on the streets. The age range for drug overdose is very large, but there was an increase in deaths of teens due to overdose. There were 492 teen overdose deaths in 2019, and that number about doubled in 2020 with 954 deaths, 77 percent of these involved Fentanyl.

Drug abuse often comes with a stigma that will follow abusers around and puts a stigma on them when going to get medical treatment. “On top of the stigma surrounding addiction, people who are in medical treatment for substance abuse can face additional discrimination — including in medical and legal settings that are supposed to help.” This is an unfortunate but very real situation.

In order to help those struggling with addiction, it is important for them to know that they are not alone and that there are resources available to them. As a society, we can push to do a better job of being the resource and being more confident in finding people to get help.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, don’t be afraid to ask for help.

For more information on drug abuse and addiction you can visit https://www.ama-assn.org/system/files/issue-brief-increases-in-opioid-related-overdose.pdf