The+dead+know+your+number

Going to the movies is a great summer activity that is exceptionally cheap here in Stephenville. A movie that is out right now that really caught my eye was “The Black Phone.” I am not typically one for scary movies, but this one was definitely worth watching.It is not all scary though, I also found it heartwarming and at some points; comedic.

Without giving away too much, “The Black Phone” is about a child killer who abducts a 13-year-old boy named Finney and puts him in his soundproof basement. In the midst of trying to find a plan to escape, there is a disconnected black phone on the wall of the basement . However, though it is disconnected, it still rings and the killer’s previous victims are on the other line. These victims are set on helping Finney get out of that basement.

This was a fantastic movie. There were jump scares and the plot twists were fantastic. Towards the end of the movie, everything else from the plot comes together. I am all for symbolism and foreshadowing and after this movie was over, I picked up on so many things. There are all kinds of twists and turns, and you cannot get bored watching this movie.

The Black Phone is fourth in box office numbers right now and has made about $49.3 million since July 1 in the US, and $77 million worldwide. The critics have rated it 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. There are mixed reviews by the critics, but the reviews are overall great. This was no surprise to me as this was one of the best movies I have seen in a while, and I highly recommend it.