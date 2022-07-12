I+am+strong+in+the+face+of+my+adversaries

Within the media, there is a stigma that women-led films will not be as successful and are so called “terrible.” However, there are many female leads in movies that show the empowerment of women that are considered box office hits. Timeless movies that have to do with the female perspective and showcasing how powerful women can be include, “Legally Blonde,” “Kill Bill 1 & 2,” and “The Color Purple.” In lieu of recent news outside of entertainment media, here are a couple of arguably outstanding women led or female empowerment movies to lift one’s spirits.

First in this list is “Moxie,” directed by Amy Poehler and released in 2021. The film follows a shy teenager, Vivian Carter, who, inspired by the new girl in school, starts a group for change within her school. The masculine characters annually release a list ranking the feminine characters based on their standards. Vivian decides she will no longer allow this situation to continue and anonymously publishes a zine and distributes it around school.

This film, which has a score of 70 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, has done so well precisely because it touches on the difficult subjects. They discuss the difficulties with being disabled, not-so subtle race issues/racism, as well as the reality for rape victims. For students who want to learn how they can make a change within their community, this is a movie that may fuel that passion.

Titles similar include, “The Hate U Give,” “Booksmart,” “The Hairy Bird,” and “The First Wives Club.” As recorded on https://www.marieclaire.com.au/films-like-moxie.

Next on this list would include, “Hidden Figures,” airing first in theaters in 2017, now accessible via Disney +, and directed by Theodore Melfi. This work of art showcases three hidden faces behind the launch of John Glenn into orbit. Three strong African American women navigate their new positions in NASA as they restore the nation’s confidence all while battling the blatant racism and sexism they face. Kathrine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn, and Mary Jackson serve as the brains to turn around the Space Race.

As a true story with a bit of timeline alteration, this movie drew a 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. It displayed the reality for women of color in America and finally told their untold stories. The trials and triumphs these powerful women faced demonstrated a sense of reliability, as well as the ability to make people root for their success. Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe all portrayed their characters in a way that showcased the tribulations they had to go through.

Additional titles include, “Little Women,” “The Help,” “On the Basis of Sex,” and “Harriet.”

An action filled comedy movie within this category would include, “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.” Broadcasted in 2020 and directed by Cathy Yan, the film showcased the phenomenon that many women go through post-breakup. The infamous Harley Quinn has broken up, or was dumped, by her criminal ex-boyfriend, the Joker. Harley, upset by the break up, begins what any heartbroken supervillain would do and destroys the place where their love blossomed. After her public announcement, she loses the immunity the Joker provided and a giant target is placed on her. Now, she must survive and thrive as an independent woman.

With 79 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the realism of this piece was observable through the Joker’s no longer present role. Harley is faced with the seemingly miserable fact that she no longer has his support. Throughout the whole movie her newly single self is constantly reminded that she has been painfully separated from her ex. She is told she is useless and nothing without him and this is a dilemma that many women face. The characters around Harley also face discrimination for simply being unfortunate enough to be born women. What makes this movie so successful is how hard these women fight to gain the respect they deserve.

Other titles consist of “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “Captain Marvel,” and “Black Widow.”

Last but certainly not the least on this list is, “The Princess,” released July 1, 2022 and directed by Le-Van Kiet. This Hulu original exposes the patriarchal society that many monarchies exhibit. The Princess, who wants nothing more than to be a warrior, is placed in an arranged marriage with a man she barely knows. She feels that rather than being traded away like property, she should be the heir to the kingdom. Things go awry when her husband-to-be attacks the castle attempting to force her hand in marriage. Now, this princess has to fight for herself and the entire nation.

This gory action movie reminds many of Disney’s “Brave,” reaching 57 percent on Rotten Tomatoes due to its production values. While Joey King’s portrayal of the beautiful strong willed princess did not disappoint, many critics have issues with the script and production. Nevertheless, the movie brings up topics that modern day women still experience: forced marriage and being underestimated due to femininity. This non-stop battle filled movie leaves viewers questioning their own ability to brandish a sword.

Action packed titles similar to this include, “Kate,” “Ava,” “Atomic Blond,” and “ Gunpowder Milkshake.” As recorded by screenrant.com.

The feminist movement is far from over; the feminist movement breeds feminist entertainment. While the world may seem like it is falling apart through daily life altering decisions, female led movies will not be the end of the world. These movies are on the rise and for those who favor action, romance, or comedy, there are an extensive amount of movies that are women led to watch. Many of these titles can be streamed on Netflix, Hulu, Disney +, and HBO MAX.