Big money moves

Big things are happening here at Tarleton State University for the summer. With the campus being pretty empty, this is the perfect time for summer projects and new things for students to be proud of come Fall.

The first thing happening is construction on North Saint Felix and West Washington. It is here that the first-ever parking garage at Tarleton is being built. The purpose of this garage is to create more space for students and faculty to park, as well as make visiting campus easier.

What used to be known as the Hydrology building will now be home to the Tarleton Athletics Administration, as well as a center for student-athletes on campus.

The Aquatic Center is now officially open. It features an outdoor pool that is multi-functional and an indoor pool with lanes, diving boards, and bleachers that will bring competitive swimming to Stephenville and Tarleton.

Construction happening on Harbin and Frey Streets is in relation to the new home for Tarleton Track & Field. The track will have eight lanes, is certified by World Athletics, and will allow Tarleton to be able to host international and professional meets. The infield of the Track will be the new home for recreational sports at Tarleton.

Memorial Stadium is also undergoing more renovations. The North end zone is enclosed with stands and will increase seating to just around 24,000 seats. Existing field suites will be moved to the South end zone. The renovations follow the $26 million renovations completed in 2019.

Recently renovated, Moody Hall, will be the new home for Tarleton’s Child-Well Being Center as well as The Child Development Center. The Autry Building, also known as the agriculture building, is being renovated to give it a new look. This includes an updated foyer and a change in the Dr. Jesse L. Tackett Auditorium. Trees and new landscaping are being put in between Honors Hall and the Fine Arts Building to replace what was destroyed in the ice storm.

The Barry B. Thompson Student Center is also seeing some new renovations on the West entrance of the building. This includes new floors, new lighting, and ceilings. There will also be changes to the Tarleton Center which include increased capacity for more efficient operations that will support university admissions.

Blaze Pizza is being added to the main entrance of the dining hall, and Auntie Anne’s Pretzels will be added in the food court by Chick-Fil-A.

A new covered outside dining area is being added between the Dining Hall and The Student Center and will be named Sunshade. Oscar P’s General Store is taking the place of what used to be the Texan Village Clubhouse. This store will offer general merchandise to Tarleton Students.

As Tarleton grows, changes are being made as needed to adjust to the exponential state of the campus. While this is exciting, it can be quite frustrating with Tarelton and the city of Stephenville all trying to renovate and do construction at the same time. Having to take the long way around to work or class because of road closures is troublesome and can leave those who are unaware of the road closures late to their destination. Not to mention, you never know which road is going to be blocked off because it changes just about everyday.

A lot of great things are being done to improve Stephenville and the Tarleton Campus, but I think I speak for a lot of people when I say I am ready for it to be over with.

For more information regarding the construction on campus, you can visit https://web.tarleton.edu/president/2022/06/14/summer-2022-construction-update/.