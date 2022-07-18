Another Revamp for the Books

What was formerly known as the Hydrology building at Tarleton State University is now the new home for the Athletics Academic Success Center. This building is located across the Wisdom Gym parking lot and runs adjacent to the tennis courts.

Tarleton athletics offers a program designed to help its student-athletes thrive in the classroom. This program provides its athletes with services to ensure they have access to whatever they need and are able to take full advantage of the many opportunities available for college athletes.

The program employs three full-time academic advisors, along with two graduate assistants whose duties are specifically tailored to athletes. This includes overseeing advising and registration, mentoring, and scheduling tutoring services. The Tarleton athletics program is home to over 400 student athletes that are in need of a place fit to help them excel on and off the court/field.