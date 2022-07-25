What+Netflix+has+to+offer

As summer comes near its end, you may have already watched and re-watched your favorite shows. Luckily, Netflix has a slew of new shows coming in late July to keep you busy.

Shows airing July 26 include new comedies and stand-up specials. Among those are “August: Osage County” which features Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts. Comedian Whiteny Cummings is showcasing a 2022 stand up special called “Jokes.” Country artist Shania Twain released a documentary, “Not Just A Girl,” highlighting her journey from her beginnings in Ontario to her career-defining moments in Nashville and features footage from recording sessions.

July 27 includes documentaries and reality series such as season four of “Car Masters: Rust to Riches,” season three of “Dream Home Makeover,” and “The Most Hated Man on the Internet,” a documentary about a mother’s mission to find a self-proclaimed “life ruiner.”

The limited series “Keep Breathing” about a plane that crashes in Canada and the woman who must survive alone in the wilderness debuts on July 28 as well as Turkish and Brazilian films “A Cut Above” and “Another Self.”

Many new TV series have their time to shine come July 29 and there is no shortage in their diversity. Season one of “Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series” which Netflix labels as a “family series.” “Fanatico,” the story of one of Spain’s greatest music idols, also starts on the 29th along with season two of “The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem” which is an Israli series.

The end of the month leaves nothing out as Netflix comes full circle with their genres and will be putting out a 2020 horror movie, “The Wretched.”

While all of these new and exciting titles are sure to entice loyal viewers, Netflix has also decided to remove various classic titles on July 31 including “21,” “Edge of Seventeen,” “Forrest Gump,” and “Texas Chainsaw.” Be sure to give these favorites another watch before they are gone.