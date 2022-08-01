Find your place

When going to college, it is so important to get involved on and off campus. There are so many different options and ways to strive for involvement within Tarleton State, but one step in the right direction may not only change your college experience, but the life you build after. This one step could be joining one of the many student ministries that our campus has to offer. They all have a strong passion and purpose behind their group, but they all differ in some way. The options are endless and your group may be hiding somewhere in the crowd.

The first student ministry on campus is ‘Amazing Grace Fellowship.’ This ministry is an extension of the Stephenville Seventh Day Adventist Church. Their mission is to minister to the needs of students and faculty on campus. These needs include social, spiritual, and physical needs.

The next ministry is more well known, the ‘Baptist Student Ministry (BSM).’ The BSM has been around for a while and they are an extension of the local church. Their mission is to create an environment where students can make friends, build community, and live a Christ-filled life throughout their college years.

The ‘Catholic Campus Ministry’ is an organization for catholic college students at Tarleton. Their mission is to build fellowship in students and foster a Christ filled community.

‘Delight Ministries’ is a female-led organization that uses scripture and bible studies to help college students grow deeper in their relationship with Christ. They create community through hard conversations and vulnerable meetings.