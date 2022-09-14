Newest Intern at National Farm Life

Wednesday, Sept 21, 2022

Fort Worth, Texas- This Fall semester National Farm Life Insurance Company is opening the doors for our newest intern, Dallas Bull. She will be interning with our marketing department until December 2, 2022.

Growing up with a military family left no time to gain an agricultural background. Yet, after moving back to Castroville, Texas the opportunity opened up to join FFA her Junior year of high school. Showing pigs and representing the AG Advocacy Team led her to continue her education at Tarleton State University to earn an Agricultural Communications degree.

The Agriculture Communications program at Tarleton has helped Bull find many opportunities to build herself within the agricultural industry. Bull loves the fact that this company is founded within the roots of agriculture and is there for Texans across the state. Bull is excited for the upcoming months while she interns with National Farm Life.

“I am very interested in remaining within the agriculture industry. I am optimistic about the concepts and strategies I will be learning from the amazing team here at ‘the farm.’ Dr. Kyle McGregor and Mr. Brad Coon are amazing mentors. I am excited about this new and exciting chapter of my life.”

Outside of the professional world, Bull enjoys many recreational activities within the State of Texas. She enjoys surf fishing in Port Aransas and hog hunting. She also enjoys floating the Frio River with friends and family.

During her time working with the marketing department, Bull will be managing the social media accounts, writing press releases, shadowing during company meetings, and giving a final presentation to the Board of Directors.

About National Farm Life Insurance Company

Founded in 1946 in the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards, NFLIC offers products through more than 1,300 independent agents. Whole life insurance is the cornerstone product of the company and is complemented by a suite of financial services marketed to families across Texas.