Trigger Warning: “I’m Glad My Mom Died” contains mentions of abuse, addiction and eating disorders.

Growing up, shows like “That’s So Raven,” “Hannah Montana,” “Wizards of Waverly Place” and “iCarly” shaped who we were. These shows taught us that your true friends will never leave your side.

However, “iCarly” taught us that embracing your creativity can not only bring you and your friends closer, but it can also transform you into a popular web show host.

In 2007, when “iCarly” first hit the big screen, the trend of starting a YouTube channel was hot and everyone wanted to be like Carly Shay. The show was a staple part of our childhood, so watching it leave the big screen in 2012 was heartbreaking.

In 2020, news of an “iCarly” reboot was shared on various social media platforms. Shortly after the news was shared of a possible reboot, “iCarly (2021)” was released and it left fans questioning which stars would be reprising their original roles. Fans took to the internet questioning why Jennette McCurdy would not be returning to the show as beloved character, Sam Puckett. At the time, the news of Jennette’s negative experience with Nickelodeon was unknown and the hope for her return was high. After Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, Jerry Trainor and Mary Scheer announced that they would be returning, fear sank into the hearts of fans as they realized the reboot would not feature Sam and Gibby. However, the reason why was still unknown. That was until McCurdy took to social media to share her story.

In 2022, McCurdy, with the help of the Simon and Schuster Publishing Company, published a 320 page memoir entitled “I’m Glad My Mom Died.” News of the book’s release spread like wildfire on a variety of social media platforms including Tik Tok and Twitter. The buzz about the memoir rattled former “iCarly (2007)” fans because not only did the book’s release touch on sensitive topics like eating disorders and addiction, but it finally answered the questions about why McCurdy was not scheduled to reprise her role as Sam Puckett in “iCarly (2021).” Since its release date, “I’m Glad My Mom Died” has been rated the number one New York Times Bestseller and number one International Bestseller. Within 24 hours of its release, McCurdy’s memoir had sold out at a number of retailers such as Amazon, Target and Barnes & Noble. In the same month, it had sold a total of 200,000 copies.

In the chilling tale of her childhood, McCurdy explains how her mother’s resentment towards her started well before birth. Deborah McCurdy, Jennette’s mother, would commonly make remarks about how she could have married anyone she wanted before she had children and how her parents never let her act, but she wanted “better” for Jennette. All while explaining the toxic relationship she had with her mother, McCurdy continues to talk about her in such a loving and soothing tone that helps the reader understand how much Jennette loved her mother. McCurdy recalls that everything she did was centered around the concept of pleasing her mother. Rather than having a childhood, McCurdy had the weight of financially supporting her family at the young age of nine. Despite the brutally honest name of the book, McCurdy rarely talks about her mother in a negative tone. It is evident that her feelings for her mother are not rooted in anger and resentment; they are rooted in pain.

McCurdy’s memoir not only served as an outlet for fans, but it paved the way for other Nickelodeon and Disney stars to open up about their past experiences. Actors like Daniella Monet (also known as Trina Vega from “Victorious”), Alexa Nikolas (also known as Nicole Bristow from “Zoey 101”) and Isaak Presley (also known as Ethan Diaz from “Stuck in the Middle”) have all spoken out about how damaging being a child actor can be for one’s mental health. Monet took to social media and shared that during her time on “Victorious,” she verbally expressed that a few scenes and wardrobe options were so risque that she would “not even wear today as an adult.” Nikolas shared that she felt as though Nickelodeon did not protect her as a child actor. On August 25, 2022, Nikolas, alongside 30 other protestors, marched in front of the Nickelodeon Studio Burbank office to share their grievances. She shared that Dan Schneider, the common Nickelodeon villain, was the creator of her trauma. Much like McCurdy and Monet, Nikolas felt as though her issues could have been avoided had she not been a child actor.

On Aug. 24, McCurdy guest starred on actress Anna Ferris’ podcast “Unqualified” where she discussed the aftermath of her book’s release. During the interview, McCurdy shared that the amount of “hush money” Nickelodeon offered her was enough to get her nieces through college. She expressed how she feels proud that she chose the path of integrity.

Since their rise and fall to fame, Nickelodeon and Disney stars alike have each taken to new careers. Whether that be singing, acting or simply raising their families, the child stars we grew up with have become the same adults we have each aspired to become. For McCurdy, the next step was embracing the trauma and helping others open up about their experiences.

In 2020, McCurdy shared a Tik Tok explaining that she would be releasing a podcast called “Empty Inside.” Since the announcement, McCurdy has stood true to her word and released the podcast on Spotify in August 2021. However, as of September 2022, there was only one episode posted with guest stars Ethan and Grayson Dolan. McCurdy has not recently spoken up on the matter. However, it can be assumed that McCurdy did not fully pursue the project because shortly after the announcement of the podcast, she made the announcement about “I’m Glad My Mom Died.”

“I’m Glad My Mom Died” is available for E-book download on a variety of platforms including Audible, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Kobo, Audiobooks, Google Play Books and Scribd. It is available for hardcover and paperback purchase at a variety of retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target and a number of other bookstores nationwide. If you or someone you know is struggling with abuse, addiction or eating disorders, reach out to the Tarleton Wellness Center at 254-968-9271 or visit the Domestic Violence Hotline website for help.