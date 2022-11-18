The frenemy files

Name a more iconic duo. You probably can’t because nothing can top the iconic Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Selena Gomez duo. Not only is this pair a trendy, jaw-dropping duo, they are also single-handedly redefining girl power.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin met for the first time in early 2009 when her father, Stephen Baldwin, introduced the two. This was the birth of Justin and Hailey’s friendship.

In 2011, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez made it red-carpet official at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. This marked the beginning of the Jelena fandom. Here, they shared that they had been dating for a bit of time and finally believed it was time to showcase their love. At the time, this did not raise eyebrows about his friendship with Hailey. However, as years passed, this small window of time has left fans questioning who came first: Hailey or Selena.

After about two years of dating, Gomez ended things with Bieber for the first time. Following this pivotal breakup in 2012, the two’s relationship status remained unknown to fans and followers. The couple’s careers continued to take off during 2013 and 2014 which only confused fans more. After her hit song “Come and Get It” was released, Bieber shared that he would always love Gomez despite the fact that they had not been talking anymore.This statement left fans hopeful about the two reuniting. However, 2014 served as an atomic bomb on the remains of the Jelena fandom.

In 2014, Bieber and Baldwin were spotted on vacation after rumors of him unfollowing Gomez on social media surfaced. Bieber then took to social media to explain that he and Baldwin were just friends and nothing more.

In 2015, Gomez started a new relationship with a fellow artist, but in 2016, she and Bieber were spotted in a hotel lobby as he serenaded her. This, much like the other events in the timeline, left fans shocked and confused about the nature of their relationship.

Unfortunately for Jelena fans, Bieber and Baldwin were photographed sharing a kiss on New Year’s Eve in December 2015. Less than a year later, Bieber shared news of his relationship with singer Sofia Richie. In 2017, Gomez shared that she was in a new relationship with singer The Weekend. This almost solidified to fans that Jelena was no more.

The two then shook the internet in November 2017 when they were seen in Los Angeles which sparked rumors of them getting back together. This rumor was squashed almost immediately when Bieber and Baldwin were seen out together. They again, both claimed that their hanging out was solely platonic.

This modern day love triangle was finally put to an end in 2018 when Bieber and Gomez were officially over and he and Baldwin were officially together. In June 2018, news of Bieber and Baldwin’s relationship shocked the internet. Then in August, Bieber proposed to Baldwin after only dating for a month. On September 13, 2018, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot in New York City.

Despite the fact that Justin and Hailey have now been together for four years, the Jelena fandom has not given up the hopes of Selena and Justin reuniting. After receiving tons of hate comments on social media, Baldwin decided it was time to squash the rumors.

On September 27, 2022, Baldwin-Bieber guest starred on a popular podcast “Call Her Daddy” and shared her story with host, Alex Cooper. Here she shared that her relationship with her now husband, Justin Bieber, never overlapped his relationship with Selena Gomez. She also shared that her and Bieber are the happiest they have ever been.

Her attendance on the show, however, did not calm the Jelena fandom. Questions still arose about why Bieber would choose Baldwin-Bieber over Gomez. Additionally, people began to compare the situation to the popular “Euphoria” love triangle between Maddie, Nate and Cassie. The hate comments began to fly until October 16, 2022.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin-Bieber shocked social media platforms when they took an infamous selfie together at the Academy Museum Gala. Not only did the photo shut down rumors of the love triangle overlapping, but it gave fans a reason to simmer down. The 13 year fandom feud was single handedly shut down after the image was posted and now, the three can live their individual lives without the hate from their fans.