Tick Tock, Tick Tock

We’ve all heard of the popular sayings “fall back” and “spring forward.” These sayings refer to daylight savings time experienced in November, where we gain one hour, and March, where we lose an hour. As fall and winter approaches every year, the sun begins to set sooner every evening, and even sooner when time falls back an hour during daylight savings, and begins to set later in spring and summer months. What is the purpose of daylight savings time and will Texas continue to have it?

Germany first adopted daylight savings time in 1916 to conserve energy during World War I. In 1917, the United States joined the war and adopted daylight savings time a year later. In 1966, the U.S. Congress passed the Uniform Time Act, which gave each state the option to adopt daylight savings time. The purpose of daylight savings time is to maximize the sunlight in the Northern Hemisphere, the logic behind “springing forward” and “falling back” is to add an hour of sunlight at the end of each work day.

According to WebExhibits, approximately 70 countries utilize daylight savings time. Arizona and Hawaii are the only states that do not observe daylight savings time, but that could all be changing soon.

In March 2022, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, making daylight savings time permanent year round for most states. As of now, the act has lost momentum and has not passed as a law yet. The topic of stopping daylight savings time has been an ongoing issue. There has never been a final decision given the amount of differing opinions. If signed into law, it will be delayed until November 2023.

While there is no definite answer that Texas will be stopping daylight savings time, it is looking as if the law will go into motion given the amount of discussion it has brought and the passing of the Sunshine Protection Act. Are you team daylight savings time?