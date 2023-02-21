Remembering the days of our lives

It was notified that on Feb. 8, Cody Longo died when he was home alone. Cody Longo was currently an actor for ‘Days of Our Lives’ as he also acted for many different types of shows and movies.

Longo was born in 1988 in Littleton, Colorado, and studied psychology and film at the University of California, Los Angeles. He was a singer and songwriter where he was mostly famous for a song on an album, “Atmosphere.” It quickly reached the top 100 and was charted on the Billboard in 2014. He started acting in 2006 and got his first big break where he was cast in the 2009 movie adaption of “Fame.” He was in movies such as “Bring it on: Fight to the Finish,” “Wildflower,” and “Piranha 3D.” In 2011, he played the role of an adult Nikki Alamain in the eight seasons of “Days of Our Lives.” He was able to walk the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards and at the Grammys Awards. Longo had many upcoming projects that included a television show that was almost done.

Longo, only 34, died while he was asleep at home. It is believed that he may have died from alcohol-related illness. He leaves behind his wife, Stephanie Longo, along with a 7-year-old daughter and his two sons, ages five and one.

“Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and husband. We will always and forever miss you and love you,” Stephanie stated in an NBC News article.

As many people and supporters mourn for him, there was a GoFundMe page that was to support his family who are going through a hard time as they lost a loved one.