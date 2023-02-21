The safest city in America

Over the course of two days, the streets of Frisco, Texas were rocked by a prostitution sting that claimed 46 men.

“The Lone Star State houses some of the safest cities in the U.S., according to a recent study from SmartAsset,” Data reporter for Dallas Business Journal, Davie Nguyen stated.

In 2022, Frisco was reported as the number one safest city in America, as stated on the 2022 SmartAsset analysis. This report may soon change because of the operation that took place between Jan. 12 and 13, busting 46 men on human trafficking charges. Many of these men are family men, coaches, and youth pastors. They now face solicitation of prostitution charges, which is a felony in Texas; one punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Human trafficking is the exploitation of human beings for forced labor or sex by a third party for profit or gain, it is often coined modern-day slavery. Texas is the first state in the country to make purchasing sex a felony, and since 2016, human traffickers have faced over 750 years in prison sentences. Unfortunately, human trafficking takes place all around Texas from the border to the big cities. Texas is reportedly the second highest caller for the Human Trafficking Hotline every year, as recorded by the Attorney General of Texas website.

“We had a volunteer firefighter, a director of operations of one of the large medical systems here in the metroplex, we also had a semi-pro hockey player who plays on the Allen team as well,” Homeland Security Investigations officer John Perez told CBSDFW.

The actions of these 46 men, 23 of whom whose names have been released with ages ranging from 23-70, does not reflect the city of Frisco, which recently was in the news due to the addition of Universal Studios Parks and Resorts that is aimed at families with young children. The Frisco police department alongside law enforcement agencies from Arlington, Colleyville, Collin County, Dallas, Flower Mound, Irving, Waco, Midlothian, and Tarrant County joined forces for this undercover operation.

Among those arrested include; Cecil Timothy Morrrison, a former teacher and assistant football coach at Flower Mound Marcus High School in the Lewisville school district. When the district became aware of his arrest, he was placed on administrative leave, where he then submitted his resignation, and the Principal Will Skelton informed the parents via text message about the coach’s arrest. LeMarcus Strickland, area director in Fort Worth for First Priority of America. First Priority of America is a non-profit organization to provide training and resources for Christian students to form clubs and share gospel on public school campuses, as recorded on their website.

Another arrested was Jim Hemmingway, the director of operations at Baylor Scott & White Health in The Colony. He was subsequently removed as an employee of the healthcare system, as stated by an official with Baylor Scott & White Health. An additional member of the released list of those who were brought to light included a hockey player for the Allen Americans, Spencer Asuchak. His status on the team was not available, as stated by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram website.

“I’m very happy to see those soliciting being prosecuted because if there’s no demand there’s no supply,” POETIC, a Dallas based organization that helps women and girls who are victims of sex trafficking, member Chelsea Roberston stated.

The operation took place by posting thousands of ads day by day, men looking to pay for sex responded to those ads and found the police waiting for them at the participating hotels. The coalition of the North Texas law enforcement agencies arranged to meet the men at the Hiton at Southlake Town Square and Hyatt near the Stonebriar Centre in Frisco.

“We appreciate the proactive effort and partnership with our Frisco hotels in helping to keep this kind of activity from coming to our city,” Frisco Police Assistant Chief Darren Stevens stated. “With more than 6.4 million visitors a year attending events and conferences in Frisco, we will continue to take steps, to show this type of online activity is not tolerated in Frisco.”

The hearts of many were left shattered as many families were broken up by the news. Perez stated that the problem is not isolated to inner cities, it follows the rules of supply and demand. Where there is money, there is a demand, and there is always a demand and human traffickers are well aware of that fact. Coincidentally, the operation took place during Human Trafficking Prevention Month further proving the buying and selling of commercial sex workers would not be tolerated in the North Texas area.

For more information regarding the case or the released names visit https://www.friscotexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1856&fbclid=IwAR1bXWdCOzf5SGY3hgQ4S-Ukr4oqV83PBquvw0dZnlKWF2NXugkhlhCy4T0. Anyone who is or who knows a potential victim in sex or human trafficking can contact Homeland Security Investigations toll-free tip line at 1-866-347-2423.