A woman’s world

March marks the beginning of Women’s History Month, the month dedicated to celebrating and honoring women for all of their achievements and contributions to the world. Historically, in sports, women all across the world for centuries have had to rise and conquer to take their rightful place. Fighting through little to no representation, injury, sexual harassment, the pay gap, gender discrimination, and social injustice. The athletes at Tarleton State show their ferocity, determination, and powerful drive everyday when they go out and compete.

Tarleton’s women’s track team starts off this list after closing off their Indoor season at the WAC Indoor Championship from Friday, Feb. 24 to Saturday, Feb. 25, the women fought hard. Placing fifth in the Distance Medley with a time of 12:11.20- composed of sophomore Sage Lancaster (1200 meters (m)), juniors’ Alessa King (400m) and Jenna Brazil (800m), and freshman Morgan Lamberson (1600m). In the second high jump pentathlon, freshman Jordan Rae placed second, jumping 1.74m. Ranking us top 10 overall in the WAC Championships. At the Lubbock invitational from Feb. 10 through the 11, the girls continued to fight in stride. Danielle Thomas ran a 25.10 second 200m, placed ninth, and finished highest among the Texan women runners. High jumper, Dora van Doremalen, placed second clearing 1.70m. The 4 x 400m race composed of Jordan Anglin, Hanna Dudley, King, and Macie Evans ran a 3:49.72, placing sixth. The Outdoor season starts Friday, March 10 at the University of Texas at Arlington.

The women’s golf team has been steadily making progress toward their championship game in April. The team is composed of seven women ranging from freshman to junior and their talent has not gone unnoticed. At their most recent game at Grand Canyon University, Tarleton placed 11 at +32. Sofia Rodriguez finished in the top -20, posting her top two rounds of the year on Monday with an even-par 72, followed by a -1, leaving her finish at 71. Their first match-up of the season was at the Hobble Creek Fall Classic, they ranked 11 out of 18 and had an overall score of +73. Mahilde Brogens ran the show this time around, last season she placed eighth in the WAC Championship, and has quickly shown her ability to do so again. Brogens started her first round with an early triple bogey with three straight birdies to shoot +1, leading the way for the team with a tied -14 place finish. In the Utah Tech Invitational on Feb. 14, the Texans fought through the elements and placed fourth as a team at +43. Finishing tied for second in the 60-woman field after 36 holes of action at +4 (73-75), was freshman Rebeca Fernandez. The UT match proved to be successful for Fernandez as she scored a +4, which is a career best aiding her in taking silver. Follow them along at their next game on March 13 and 14.

Along the train of women to be celebrated, the women’s tennis team has been dominating currently at a three game win streak. Earlier in the season, they received their WAC Championship rings at a special ceremony during the Feb. 8 basketball game. The women’s team is Tarleton’s only official tennis team and they have yet to disappoint. In the double header on March 3, the team beat out Tarleton Junior College (TJC) and Weatherford College (WJC) in a 7-0 sweep. Head coach, Elaine Douglas-Miron, has led this team to victory this season with two 6-0 blowouts during these matches. In her debut matches, Elif Albayrak held her own against TJC’s Yeva Kononovych, 6-2 in the first and 6-0 in the second set. In game two, Emma Persson stepped up against WJC’s Marija Ristanojiv annihilating her with 6-0 in both sets. Starting their three game win streak was the Feb. 18 match-up against Sacramento State (SAC), freshman Ximena Morales played an integral part alongside her teammates. Finishing first in her matches, she showcased her skill set against SAC’s Julia Morales defeating her 6-4 and 6-0. Stay tuned for their next match game on Saturday, March 11.

Next on our list is the softball team, with an 8-1 home game advantage; their latest game on March 3 against Maine at Cowgirl Stadium ending the Tulsa/Oklahoma State University (OSU) tournament will hopefully be the start to another win streak. They traversed as a team with an outing from Gracie Garcia and hitting the scoreboard heavily, they triumphed against OSU. Jordan Dickerson aided the team’s 6-1 victory against OSU as the number one hitter, putting up four at bats (AB), one run, one hit, and two runs batted in (RBI). In their 8-4 victory against Lamar University (LU), Kelci Hill led the team in fielding. The LU team stood no chance with four AB’s, four hits, three RBI’s, and one run coming from Hill. Additionally, during their eight game win streak, they played in the Whataburger Invitational. They blew all other teams out of the water, winning all five games, the game against Texas A&M commerce served as one of the two game 8-0 blowouts. Austin Germain was the highest ranked fielder of the game with seven putouts. See where the next game will lead them on Friday, March 10.

For more updates and information follow @tarletonxctrack, the Tarleton women’s golf instagram @tarletonwgolf, @tarletontennis, and @tarletonsoftball on Instagram. For all statistics, game recaps, and schedules visit tarletonsports.com