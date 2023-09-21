On Sept. 15, 2023, National Hispanic Heritage Month began. This national month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and celebrates histories, cultures, and contributions from peoples whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.

While it may seem out of the ordinary that the day that marks the beginning of this month lays in the middle of September, there is actually a sentimental reason behind this chosen day.

“September 15 is the national Independence Day for many Latin American countries, including Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica. Mexico’s national Independence Day follows on the 16th, while Chile’s occurs on the 18th, and Belize’s is on the 21st,” Lindsay Geller, Lifestyle Director at Women’s Health Magazine, wrote.

While this month has been celebrated and appreciated for many years now, Hispanic Heritage Month was actually introduced as a week in 1968.

According to History.com, “Hispanic Heritage Month actually began as a commemorative week when it was first introduced in June of 1968 by California Congressman George E. Brown. The push to recognize the contributions of the Hispanic community had gained momentum throughout the 1960s when the civil rights movement was at its peak and there was a growing awareness of the United States’ multicultural identities.”

About 20 years later in 1989, a bill was passed and signed into law by President George W. Bush, making the commemorative week into an entire month of celebration.

“Not all of the contributions made by Hispanic Americans to our society are so visible or so widely celebrated, however. Hispanic Americans have enriched our nation beyond measure with the quiet strength of closely knit families and proud communities,” Bush said.

Every year, a theme is announced to captivate the Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations. The 2023 theme is “Todos Somos, Somos Uno: We Are All, We Are One.”

“The National Council of Hispanic Employment Program Managers (NCHEPM) today announced the poster selection to accompany the 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month national theme: Todos Somos, Somos Uno – We Are All, We Are One. Both the theme and poster reinforce the need to ensure diverse voices and perspectives are welcomed in decision-making processes, thereby helping to build stronger communities and a stronger Nation,” the NCHEPM stated in their press release.

While there are many national months during the year, none of them compare to the size of this one. According to the United States Census Bureau, on July 1, 2022, there was a population of roughly 333,287,557 Hispanic or Latino citizens.

“Hispanic-identifying people make up the nation’s largest racial or ethnic minority at 19.1 percent as of July 2022, according to the United States Census Bureau. Four out of five Latinos (81 percent) are U.S. citizens as of 2021, per Pew Research Center,” Geller wrote. “In 2021, individuals of Mexican descent accounted for nearly 60 percent (about 37.2 million people) of the total Hispanic population in the U.S, according to Pew Research Center.”

If you want to join in on this world-wide celebration, head to the Hispanic Heritage Festival on Sept. 16 in DeSoto, Texas. It is from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and tickets are free.

“Join us as we enjoy the sounds of local and national Latin recording artists. Bring your lawn chairs and prepare for an evening full of live music, great food, a variety of vendors and fun for the entire family,” the Desoto Parks and Recreation website explains.

If you cannot make it to DeSoto, try the Fort Worth StockYards. This event takes place on Sept. 17 and begins at 11:30 a.m.

“Floats, equestrians and community groups will parade along Exchange Avenue in the Fort Worth Stockyards to open the festivities at 11:30 a.m. After the parade there’ll be live music. The equestrian show Mexico en la Sangre starts at 2 p.m. in the Cowtown Coliseum with dancing horses, folklorico dancers and more live music. Outdoor events are free. The show in the Coliseum requires a ticket ($20-$30),” the Dallas Morning News wrote.

There are dozens of events to attend this month. Whether you are hispanic, mexican, latino, or of any ethnicity, find some time to join in on this month long celebration and appreciate those surrounding you.

For more information regarding National Hispanic Heritage Month and the events taking place.





