Finals, all-nighters, and tears. Oh my!

With the end of the semester drawing to a close, it is easy to get discouraged and burnt-out. But now is not the time to give up! Summer break is right around the corner, this is what some would consider, “the final stretch.”

Every year, over one million students drop out of college. These students are weighed down by college debt that can feel impossible to pay back due to the lack of a degree. Students that have a college degree can make a substantial amount more in income than their peers that only hold a high school diploma. On average in 2012, students with a bachelor’s degree made 134% more income annually and these numbers continue to rise. While a four-year university is not for everyone, it is important to keep your future goals in mind when planning what to do after high school. Options such as community colleges and trade-schools are beneficial and necessary for some students.

Retention rate in college is a continuous struggle. Before their sophomore year, it is estimated that three out of ten students will drop-out. This makes up the largest portion of the overall percentage of college drop-outs.

Freshman year is vital to setting oneself on the right track to graduate. It is important to build a good routine to continue to grow throughout the years at college, but the transition from high school to college sets the pathway to success.

To the current college students that might be discouraged right now, do not give up. There are a few things you can do to keep the momentum so that you can make the most of the remainder of the semester.

First, try to maintain a good balance of school, work and free time. Try to reward your hard work by letting yourself take well deserved breaks. This can help prevent burn-outs and keep you from being overwhelmed. Reach out for help when you need it. Tarleton has many awesome programs for students in need of academic and emotional assistance.

Next, let yourself bask in the success. No matter how small it might seem to someone else, if you got a B on a test that you thought you were absolutely going to fail, let yourself be happy about that.

It is also important to take a mental health day every now and then. It is important to be kind to your mind. Try to get connected with other students. It is important to have a good group of people that can help pick you up when you are down. Reach out to peers in your classes, join a church group, or get involved on campus.

In addition, try to ensure that you are sticking to your degree plan. Be cautious about not overloading your plate with credits to make sure you are not overwhelming yourself.

With the end near, it is important to put yourself first. It’s the end but sometimes the end is just the beginning.