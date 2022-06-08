Are they really who they say they are?

Online dating sites such as Tinder, Hinge, Bumble, etc., have been around for a while, but they really took flight when the COVID-19 pandemic began and people could not meet up in person. These online dating sites allowed people to still have somewhat of a connection with others and also for them to meet people without the big crowds. Online dating has brought a whole new meaning to relationships, but is it for the better?

Online dating apps have some benefits. This can include being able to set preferences and being able to message these people before meeting them in person. This can save a lot of time because it prevents you from going on a date just to realize that the person is not for you. There is also a huge variety of people when you are engaging in online dating apps. It is also a lot more casual and can be done from the comfort of your own home. These apps also offer a new experience from the conventional dating scene and can give people a breath of fresh air if they find they struggle with traditional dating.

While these benefits are all great, there are still downfalls when it comes to getting wrapped up in these dating apps. You could end up attracting the wrong kind of people to your dating profile. That is why it is important to be careful what information you portray about yourself on your profile. You also can not see the reactions and emotions of the person you are messaging with. It is hard to read a person behind a screen and it is even harder to interpret the tone of the other person’s messages. The biggest downfall to online dating is that you do not quite create the same connection that you would with the traditional dating scene. When you date someone in person, it is easier to get a read on the type of person you are connecting with and find if you truly connect with them.

Whether or not you choose to go the route of online dating, it is always important to be safe and take the proper precautions to ensure your own safety. Neither option is wrong, you just have to find what works best for you, whatever that may be.