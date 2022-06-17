Family Feuds

College students face unique challenges as they begin to find their place in the world and where they belong. While most of these challenges come from the classroom, many of these hurdles come from home life as well. College is a roller coaster for most people, with experiences varying from person to person. One of the most common and relatable struggles students often encounter does not even occur during the school year; it is moving back home over the summer.

Why is moving back home always such a struggle? For most, it’s adjusting back to familial expectation when you have had next to none for nearly the whole year. It is often frustrating to go months with absolute freedom over what you did, where you went, and how you lived your life to then just go back home and have those freedoms ripped away. So, going back home to where those decisions are questioned or regulated can be a big adjustment. However, there are things you can do to make this transition easier on you and your family.

The first thing that you can do to make adjusting easier is to: manage your expectations. Talk with your family roommates ahead of time about your expectations of living at home. For example, your parents probably will not be thrilled if you order a pizza at 11 o’clock at night and it wakes your baby sister up from sleeping. On the flip side, you probably will not like it if you have a short curfew. So, the best way to make sure everyone’s needs are met is to talk about these scenarios beforehand.

One of the best tips offered to parents is to simply: let go. There is a big difference between a freshman in high school and a going-to-be sophomore in college. As much as parents may like to believe otherwise, that high schooler is all grown up. So, it is time to accept that not everything that child does may be in your control. At the end of the day, the most you can do is give them your expectations and some ground rules.

So to college students and parents alike; living at home is based on mutual respect, kindness, and understanding. Remember that everyone has different needs and wants, and in order to meet those needs and wants, people have to come to compromises and agreements. Living at home does not have to be the end of the world for either party.