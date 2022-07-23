The in’s and out’s of stardom

Since the situation at the Oscars or we could even go to say since the start of time, people have been addicted to the lives of celebrities often more than they are their own lives. This, now that multiple celebrities can receive, made by canceling culture, major falls from grace, amplifies the need to know what is happening in the world of celebrities.

It is seemingly impossible to not want to dive your nose straight into the public exposé, which was the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial. Towards the beginning of summer 2022, the public was exposed to Depp suing Heard for defaming him by accusing him of abusing her throughout their relationship. This was all done through an article she wrote. Heard then counter-sued Depp for damages she endured. The trial, due to its publication, was messy, ill-prepared, and very biased by the populace. This trail which lasted numerous weeks had people on their toes and shaped the way people saw Depp, the winner, and Heard during and after their prior relationship.

Due to the culture shock, which was Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s pregnancy, many were too dazzled by them to notice other celebrities who were pregnant this year. For instance, performer Jhené Aiko and rapper Big Sean, actor/ress Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddelston, as well as actress Sophie Turner and singer/songwriter Joe Jonas. On this list there also exist Pretty Little Liars’ star Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel’s second child, as well as one of the most famous baby daddy’s Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi on Cannon’s eighth child.

Many were perplexed by the news of former president Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana Trump’s passing. Unfortunately this business woman/fashion designer passed Jul. 14 due to ‘blunt impact injuries,’ as recorded on CNN.com.

Another shocking, but not-so unexpected piece of information, is the fact that Young Thug was arrested for gun charges in May. It is almost a rite of passage for American rappers to get arrested or spend time behind bars during their careers, for example, infamous rappers such as Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, Tupac, and many more. Other recent passage trekkers would include Kodak Black, Gunna, and Roddy Ricch, as well as one of the most controversial stars that has just recently been put away for 30 years for pedophilia, federal racketeering, and sex trafficking.

Within the Tik Tok celebrity category, humorous to some and pitiful to others, singer/songwriter Leah Kate opened for R&B/indie band, Chase Atlantic, during her world tour. Typically this would be no big thing, however, through multiple videos/memes/Tik Toks it is visible that many of the fans did not enjoy Leah’s performance at all. Many pretend to record while saying hateful comments or playing games like “Episode,” “Subway Surfers,” and “Minecraft” on their phones. One of the most stupefying sections of the matter is that she, an artist that not many people prefer, is on a world tour. A plethora of Tik Tokers feel that she is a “rip-off” copying the style of Olivia Rodrigo and Miley Cyrus’ song “7 Things.” While Kate has made a name for herself on Tik Tok, many were surprised to see her opening for such a band which house kind yet cut-throat fans.

One of the most baffling feuds, exists between 17-year-old “Stranger Things” actor Noah Schnapp and 26-year-old rapper Doja Cat. Doja, after viewing the new season of the hit series Schnapp starred in, posted many tweets about her attraction to his newest co-star, Joseph Quinn (@josephquinn). She then direct messages (DMs) the minor on instagram asking him to ‘hook her up’ with Quinn. When Schnapp informs her to look him up on Instagram, she responds that she was unable to find it and Schnapp reveals it himself. He then posts the seemingly innocuous messages, and Doja responds infuriated. After she tells her many fans to record her live stream, she goes on to say how Noah was a kid who makes ‘stupid mistakes’ and that his behavior came off as insensitive and ‘snake-like.’ Since then, Schnapp has posted on Tik Tok using Cat’s sound and claims that he has apologized. While this seems to be resolved, many of the public is still scrambling on whose side they are on.

Finally, “Justice League’ and “Fantastic Beasts” star Ezra Miller, have gotten themselves elbow-deep in entanglements with the law. Starting with multiple arrests in Hawaii, the first being in March following a confrontation with a woman singing karaoke and a man playing darts in a bar. They were released after paying $500 bail and were subsequently arrested less than a month later for allegedly throwing a chair at a 26-year-old woman. Now recently, they are on the run with an 18-year-old that they have allegedly groomed. Grooming is the concept of a pedophile preparing a child for a meeting with the intention of committing a sexual offence; oftentimes they will wait until the child becomes of age. After meeting the child when they were a little under 12-years-old, they began making contact with them. Now they have ‘run-off’ together while Miller continues to mock law enforcement through social media.

There are many times in which celebrities forget that they are famous, or have their privacy revoked, and commit crimes that often get overlooked. Nevertheless, as long as celebrities exist there will also exist their fans which propel them into fame. Many feel that they are on too high of a pedestal for their own good. While that may or may not be correct, their lives are still intriguing enough for people to abandon their own in full pursuit of these stars.