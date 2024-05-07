Emotions under the exterior

Kindness is a characteristic that is incredulously overlooked in the likes of today’s society. Many individuals have lost their outward touch of cordiality and courtesy as they meander through their daily tasks, and in many cases these people do not consider how their inadvertent animosity can impact the people in their surrounding environment.

Though some individuals might not see the apparent benefits of displaying kindness on a daily basis in their own lives, it is something that has been scientifically-proven to have lasting biological effects for each of the parties involved.

“Kindness is about showing up in the world with compassion and acting for the greater good of all. While being nice is about being polite, pleasant, and agreeable and doing what we think we should, kindness goes a step beyond. Kind humans know that life is hard, messy, and complex. Yet they understand that people are doing their best with the tools, resources, and experience they carry,” Psychology Today contributor, Robyne Hanley-Dafoe Ed.D., explained. “Many people view kindness as a weakness, but it’s quite the opposite. It is a sign of strength. It is moving from ‘me’ to ‘we,’ seeing the bigger picture, and loaning someone your strength and support. Supporting someone by doing whatever you can, wherever you are, with whatever you have is a sign of who you are—a kind human.”

Each individual that you observe around you on a daily basis is facing their own adversity, struggles, and silent battles. Yet when a sprinkle of kindness is added into the mix, someone’s outlook on the day has the likely potential to be completely changed for the better. Moreover, these small, simple acts of kindness not only benefit the receiver, but also the bestower.

“Research shows that being kind boosts the production of the feel-good hormones (serotonin and dopamine), which give feelings of satisfaction and well-being, and activate the pleasure and reward areas in the brain of the givers and receivers. Endorphins, the body’s natural painkiller, can also be released and contribute to a ‘helper’s high.’ Kindness also fosters our sense of belonging and helps us build and strengthen our relationships,” Hanley-Dafoe reassured.

Some people may be curious as to how they can start implementing kindness into their daily routine, and in most cases, they are simply overthinking. Acts of kindness can be of any size, shape, and magnitude; they are not subject to a specific standard or principle.

“From helping a parent carry a stroller up a flight of stairs, to cutting through the plastic pack rings around your six-pack of soda so that it doesn’t get caught on an animal, small acts of kindness can be just as meaningful as big ones. Helping out a fellow inhabitant of our planet has so many benefits, both for you and for others,” Reader’s Digest contributors, Susan Spencer and Chloë Nannestad, encouraged.

Holding the door open for someone, showing gratitude, offering someone a compliment, bringing your classmate or coworker a coffee in the morning, or leaving a friendly note behind for someone to find are all ways that the average person can turn around a stranger’s day for the better; the possibilities are virtually endless.

Additionally, in the process of making someone else’s day a bit better, it is also important to be kind to yourself as well.

“For many of us, showing up kindly starts with repairing the relationship we have with ourselves… When we are kinder with ourselves, we are kinder to others,” Hanley-Dafoe recommended.

Kindness is a virtue that is sometimes a virtue of merit, and other times it is viewed as a curse or a weakness. While there is always the risk that any given individual could possibly take advantage of your kindness, it is important to remember that the potential advantages greatly outweigh the potential risk, and that being kind is well worth it.

For more information regarding the importance of kindness, the benefits of kindness, and ways to incorporate kindness into your daily routine, please visit www.rd.com/list/quick-simple-acts-of-kindness/, www.berkeleywellbeing.com/be-kind.html, and www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/everyday-resilience/202303/the-remarkable-power-of-kindness-and-why-it-matters.





