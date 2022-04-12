IT’S NATIONAL GRILLED CHEESE DAY! I don’t know about you, but I am cheesing!

Sorry, was that too cheesy? Okay, enough puns, let’s celebrate!

April 12, 2022 is National Grilled Cheese Day. Grilled cheese sandwiches are a simple yet delicious meal that date back to the early 1900’s. According to Freshmelt.com, the combination of bread and cheese was found in many ancient Roman cookbooks but it wasn’t until around 1914 that the grilled cheese was given its name.

With the increase of restaurant dining, grilled cheese sandwiches quickly became a popular favorite. They were the best thing since sliced bread. In fact, by 1920 grilled cheese sandwiches had become a part of the American diet. These simple, versatile sandwiches are commonly paired with tomato soup or topped with bacon, tomatoes, or peppers but the possibilities are endless.

So, what better way to celebrate than to enjoy a tasty, gooey grilled cheese? You can make your own at home or visit the many restaurants in town that serve grilled cheese sandwiches, such as Big O’s Simply Delicious, Jake & Dorothy’s Café, Coldsmoke, Beans and Franks or The Purple Goat.