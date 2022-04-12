Tarleton unveils new rodeo facility

The Tarleton State University Rodeo program is one of the most well known and awarded rodeo programs in the country. Our rodeo team has brought home 28 Individual College National Finals Rodeo titles, 7 Team CNFR titles and many more awards that make us such a prestigious program. Besides being one of the best teams around, we are also one of the largest. With 147 card holding students that make up our team, Tarleton Rodeo has a lot to offer.

While the previous arena for the rodeo team did not stop our athletes from becoming champions, the best of the best deserve to have the best. On April 12, 2022, the new arena was finally recognized by its new name, The Doty Rodeo Complex. The naming ceremony was held out at the new facility located at 13635 FM 3025. Attendees of the event included rodeo team members, coaching staff, school faculty, rodeo alumni and proud supporters of the Tarleton Rodeo Team. Bob and Darla Doty have played a huge role in Tarleton Rodeo for years now. After their donation of $1 million in order to secure the property for the new complex, naming the facility after the couple was more than fitting.

“It’s only right that this facility bears the names of Bob and Darla Doty. Tarleton and rodeo are synonymous, largely because of their leadership and amazing generosity,’’ stated Dr. Hurley.

The new facility was not vital for the success of the Tarleton Rodeo program but was well earned. After years of training in an uncovered arena, an upgrade will not be taken for granted.

“This new facility allows both our equine and our student athletes to perform at our max. It is such a nice facility and I think that the level we have here is going to attract a lot of future students in the coming years and I think we are going to see a lot more national championships,’’ stated senior Maddy Deerman.

This new state of the art facility will only add to the success we have seen from Tarleton Rodeo so far. With a nationally ranked team, it is only right that the facilities they use are up to the same caliber of which they perform. With the generosity and support we have seen from people like Bob and Darla Doty, the current team as well as all future Texan Rodeo team members, will all be able to represent Tarleton State University the way that only they can.