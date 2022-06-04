Into+the+upside+down

Unless you live under a rock, do not watch television, or have no interest whatsoever in the show, then you must have heard of “Stranger Things.” First airing in July 2016, the hit Netflix series has left its viewers on their toes for years. The show takes place in the 80’s and most of the show’s villains align with those of the popular fantasy game Dungeons & Dragons (D&D). With currently four seasons the show has made a name for itself with its unforgettable characters and story line.

The show usually plays out through three groups as they try to unravel the mystery that is going on within their small town of Hawkins, Indiana. There is the adult, teen, and kids group. The story line revolves around the three groups each discovering a small part of the main issue, whether that be missing people, supernatural monsters they must battle, or cracking secret Russian codes. With over 40 million viewers it is safe to say the show is doing quite well. Slight spoilers ahead!

The first season starts with four boys intensely playing D&D in the basement of Mike Wheeler’s house (Finn Wolfhard). When Mike’s mother comes down insisting they must finish playing as it is a school night. On the way home one of the boys, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), disappears. To which, sends the town into disarray, when another child suddenly shows up with no name and only a number tattooed on her arm, 11 or El (Millie Bobby Brown). The three boys and eleven with her supernatural abilities try to do everything in their power to find Will.

The first to notice his disappearance, Will’s mother, Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), and the police chief, Jim Hopper (David Harbour), join in the search to find Will, uncovering more and more secrets about the town. Will, however, was not the only one in town to disappear. Mike’s older sister, Nancy’s (Natalia Dyers) best friend, also disappears. As such she, Will’s brother, Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and high school heartthrob Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), join the search.

After many triumphs and defeats, the last episode, the big battle against the Demogorgon, named after the D&D character they had been playing the night of Will’s disappearance, ends on a cliffhanger leaving viewers questioning everything. The main question, Where is El?

In the second season, El has vanished and Will has returned from the alternate dimension, identified by El in the first season, called the upside down. Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), one of the boys in the D&D party, finds an unidentifiable creature and makes it his pet and all of the games at the arcade the boys frequent have been topped by someone called MADMAX. Who they soon learn is the new girl at their school Maxine(Max) Mayfield (Sadie Sink).

As Joyce, her new boyfriend, and Hopper try to find out what exactly is going on with Will, Nancy and Jonathan attempt to investigate Barb, Nancy’s best friend’s, death, with the help of former investigative journalist Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman).

The kid team uncover more demons from the upside down, demodogs and the Mind Flayer which are attempting to take control of Hawkins. Meanwhile, Eleven rediscovers one of her sisters and learns to master her powers through her emotions. However, we once again end the season with a cliffhanger, the Mind Flayer not yet defeated looks over Hawkins through the upside down.

The third season starts in the summer, as Dustin returns from summer camp with a new unreachable girlfriend in Utah, Suzie. Mike and El stumble through their new relationship using Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), another one the D&D party boys, and Max’s on-again off-again relationship as a guide of sorts. With both of their relationships on the rocks, Max and El start to become better friends as they visit the newly built mall together.

Steve and his new co-worker at Scoops Ahoy Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke), work together with Dustin and Lucas’ sister Erica (Priah Ferguson) who frequents the ice cream shop, to decode a Russian message they intercepted. Once again Nancy and Jonathan work as a unit as they try to navigate their new internships while learning about more mysteries unfolding.

Will, still adjusting to his life post-upside down, continuously feels the effects of the Mind Flayer’s control, as it preys on the unsuspecting people in Hawkins. Almost to be expected, the season ends on a cliffhanger, leaving fans wondering what happened to El’s powers and where is Hopper?

The newest season, which aired May 27, ranked top ten in Netflix’s most popular shows, starts with El and the Byers family in a new state. With everyone, besides Steve and Erica, in high school we learn of the gang’s new social positions within the school.

It focuses on the girl’s inner demons, quite literally. Max is riddled with guilt from the loss of her brother and El the stress of learning to adjust to a new school without her powers. Robin and Steve find their way to finding their perfect person when once again Hawkins is in danger. We learn what happens to Hopper as Joyce gets a mysterious package in the mail. As we peek more into El’s past we see everything she has gone through and our unanswered questions are solved.

“Stranger Things” is a series that outdoes itself every season. From the actors’ emotions to the computer-generated imagery (CGI). This is definitely one of the most talked about shows of the season. With murder mysteries, a blast to the past, and an intriguing story line with plot twist that take the meaning of plot twist to a whole other level. Sadie’s portrayal of Max’s grief, Noah’s rendition of Will’s trauma as well as the feeling of losing a friend, and Millie’s execution and determination of Eleven’s rage, budding emotions, and built-up trauma are what make the show as successful as it is.

The next part of season four, or season four volume two is scheduled to come out on Jul. 1. Thus, unpause your Netflix subscription or schedule a movie night with your friend that has Netflix. If sci-fi fantasy with a hint of romantic comedy is up your alley, then tune into Stranger Things this season or rewatch all three seasons.